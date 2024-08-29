Top 5 Things To Do Immediately After Your Fantasy Football Draft in 2024
Your fantasy football draft is over and your roster has been built, love it or hate it. So, what should you do now? One thing you shouldn’t do is sit on your hands and be stagnant. The draft might be one of the most enjoyable parts of fantasy, but it’s also just the start.
With one week remaining until the NFL’s regular-season opener between Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens and Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs, here are a few tips for you to follow as you head into the new year.
Because, like I said, the road to a title starts now!
1. Keep Tabs on the NFL Roster Cuts (and Signings)
The NFL cutdown was earlier this week, and several moves had implications in fantasy. In fact, you might even have a player on your team who isn’t worth a roster spot anymore. For example, AJ Dillon was placed on injured reserve by the Green Bay Packers and is out for the season. Elijah Mitchell was also placed on I-R by the San Francisco 49ers, and the New Orleans Saints will be without Kendre Miller for at least the first four weeks.
In addition, the Dallas Cowboys added Dalvin Cook to their already confusing backfield, creating a fantasy mess with Ezekiel Elliott. The Indianapolis Colts moved Evan Hull to their practice squad, so Trey Sermon looks like the fantasy handcuff for Jonathan Taylor.
These are just a few of the moves that you need to know about heading into Week 1, so make sure to do your research and make moves accordingly in free agency.
2. It’s Not Too Soon to Use the Waiver Wire
Unless your commissioner has put a block on add/drops until the first week of the season, you should be all over the wire. Are Jordan Mason, Emanuell Wilson, Jamaal Williams or Sermon on the free-agent market? If so, you might want to take a chance on one of them or add them as handcuffs. If you need a quarterback in a super flex league, Jacoby Brissett will be the Patriots starter in Week 1. He’ll face the Cincinnati Bengals in the opener.
3. Check out the Defensive Matchups Right Now
Speaking of using the waiver wire, fantasy managers who don’t have an elite D/ST should be adding one now based on the matchups. Keep in mind, defenses that are considered good fantasy options like the Ravens (at Chiefs), Browns (vs. Cowboys) and the Jets (at 49ers on Monday Night Football) have awful matchups and might be better left on the bench.
Here’s five good replacement options:
Vikings defense at New York Giants
Buccaneers defense at Washington Commanders
Seahawks defense vs. Denver Broncos
Raiders defense at Los Angeles Chargers
Saints defense vs. Carolina Panthers
4. Search for Desperate Teams in your League
It is never too soon to start making trade offers, especially if there’s a team in your league that is in trouble at a certain position. For example, if you loaded up on running backs and someone won’t have Nick Chubb for at least the first four weeks, it makes sense to make that team an offer. Desperation breeds bad decisions. You’re here to help, right? (WINK)
5. Use your Injured Reserve Spots Immediately
If you’re in a league that allows players placed on injured reserve or the physically unable to perform (PUP) list to be put in an injured spot, do it now and add another player to your bench. T.J. Hockenson, Chubb, Miller, and Odell Beckham Jr. are a few examples. Don’t waste those injured spots, they can be extremely beneficial to your roster depth!