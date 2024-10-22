SI

Top Defenses to Stream in Fantasy Football Week 8

Jennifer Piacenti

Sep 8, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. (97) celebrates a sack during the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
Sep 8, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. (97) celebrates a sack during the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

If you’re looking to stream a defense in fantasy football Week 8, here are three teams with favorable matchups available on most waiver wires. 

Fantasy Football DST Streaming Options Week 8

Los Angeles Chargers vs. the New Orleans Saints

We only need to look at last Thursday night’s game to see why the Saints are a good matchup for the Chargers this week. The Broncos' defense finished as the DST1 in Week 7 vs. a beat-up Saints team. 

Either Spencer Rattler or an injured Derek Carr will start in Week 8, and both will be without Rashid Shaheed. The Chargers have allowed just 13.8 points per game this season, the fewest in the NFL.  New Orleans has averaged 1.6 giveaways per game (23rd) while the Chargers have averaged 1.7 takeaways (9th).    

Detroit Lions vs. the Tennessee Titans 

The Lions have been stout vs. the run, allowing just 92.5 rushing yards per game. They have struggled vs. the pass, but that shouldn’t matter with Will Levis under center for the Titans. Levis has passed for 140 yards per game and just 5 total touchdowns this season. He’s also thrown 7 interceptions and lost 4 fumbles across five starts in 2024. Tennessee is averaging two giveaways per game (31st) while the Lions are averaging 1.8 takeaways (8th). The Titans’ implied points total for this matchup is just 17 at DraftKings.

Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts 

The Texans are prone to giving up a big pass play, but otherwise, their defense has been solid, allowing the seventh-fewest rushing yards per game (105) and the fourth-fewest passing yards (167). Anthony Richardson struggled in his first start back from injury in Week 7, passing for just 129 yards and no touchdowns and also losing a fumble. The Texans were able to sack Richardson twice in Week 1, and Houston is at home, favored by -5.5 at DraftKings.

Odds update periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a problem gambling, call 1-800-GAMBLER

Published
Jennifer Piacenti
JENNIFER PIACENTI

Jennifer Piacenti is a fantasy sports and betting analyst for Sports Illustrated. She serves as a host for Sirius XM Fantasy Sports Radio and has her own podcast, “Waiver Wired,” on the Extra Points podcast network. Piacenti is also a featured expert on MLB Network’s “Bettor’s Eye” and is a member of the esteemed Tout Wars, the fantasy baseball battle of the experts. She is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association and is a 2020 Scott Fish Bowl finalist.

Home/FANTASY