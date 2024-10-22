Top Defenses to Stream in Fantasy Football Week 8
If you’re looking to stream a defense in fantasy football Week 8, here are three teams with favorable matchups available on most waiver wires.
Los Angeles Chargers vs. the New Orleans Saints
We only need to look at last Thursday night’s game to see why the Saints are a good matchup for the Chargers this week. The Broncos' defense finished as the DST1 in Week 7 vs. a beat-up Saints team.
Either Spencer Rattler or an injured Derek Carr will start in Week 8, and both will be without Rashid Shaheed. The Chargers have allowed just 13.8 points per game this season, the fewest in the NFL. New Orleans has averaged 1.6 giveaways per game (23rd) while the Chargers have averaged 1.7 takeaways (9th).
Detroit Lions vs. the Tennessee Titans
The Lions have been stout vs. the run, allowing just 92.5 rushing yards per game. They have struggled vs. the pass, but that shouldn’t matter with Will Levis under center for the Titans. Levis has passed for 140 yards per game and just 5 total touchdowns this season. He’s also thrown 7 interceptions and lost 4 fumbles across five starts in 2024. Tennessee is averaging two giveaways per game (31st) while the Lions are averaging 1.8 takeaways (8th). The Titans’ implied points total for this matchup is just 17 at DraftKings.
Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts
The Texans are prone to giving up a big pass play, but otherwise, their defense has been solid, allowing the seventh-fewest rushing yards per game (105) and the fourth-fewest passing yards (167). Anthony Richardson struggled in his first start back from injury in Week 7, passing for just 129 yards and no touchdowns and also losing a fumble. The Texans were able to sack Richardson twice in Week 1, and Houston is at home, favored by -5.5 at DraftKings.
