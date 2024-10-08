Top Fantasy Football Defenses to Stream in Week 6
If you’re looking to stream a defense this week, here are three solid options available on the Waiver Wire. Two of the three have already been Top 6 DSTs this season, yet are mostly available. They should also be considered options for the long term.
Chargers DST, 87% available
The Chargers are well-rested coming out of the bye, and they should be a tough unit vs. rookie Bo Nix (or Ferris Buehler, as head coach Sean Payton likes to call him). Nix has thrown 4 interceptions to just 3 touchdowns, and the Broncos are averaging just 19.2 points per game this season.
Los Angeles has allowed the fewest points per game this season- just 12.5.
The Chargers defense has averaged the sixth-most fantasy points per game this season, holding opponents to just 282 yards per game and logging seven takeaways across four games played.
Packers DST, 71% available
The Packers have been excellent defensively this season. They rank 1st in turnover rate, 6th in points allowed, and they are tied for 6th in sacks. Arizona isn’t the easiest matchup, but the Packers have averaged the second-most DST points per game this year despite matchups that included the Eagles, Vikings, and Colts.
Texans DST, 79% available
The Texans have been prone to give up big passing plays, allowing 16 completed passes of 20+ yards (tied for fifth-most). The good news is, the Patriots only have 9 completions of more than 20 yards this year (tied for 31st). Houston’s 15 sacks are tied for the 8th-most, Patriots quarterbacks have taken 19 sacks this season - second only to Browns quarterbacks.
New England is scoring an average of just 12.4 points per game this season (31st). Houston held the Bills to just 20 points in Week 5. They should be able to handle this struggling Patriots offense.