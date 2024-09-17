Top Fantasy Football Streaming Defenses for Week 3
It's time to pick which DST to stream in Week 3.
All three defenses on today's list are more than 90% available in ESPN leagues. I also like the Chargers again this week, but they didn't make the list since they are available in only 40% of leagues. Be sure to check if they are available in yours, as they could be a DST that could carry you through the season.
1. Green Bay Packers (at TEN)
The Green Bay Packers will visit the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Tennessee is tied with the Denver Broncos for the most giveaways this season (5). Those giveaways have resulted in 18 points for their opponents.
The Packers' defense leads the league with five interceptions. In week 2, they picked off Anthony Richardson three times and recorded a sack while allowing just ten points in Sunday's win over the Colts. Will Levis has thrown three interceptions to only two touchdowns, so this sets up to be a strong matchup for the Packers. The game total is set at just 36.5—the second-lowest of the week.
2. Seattle Seahawks (vs. MIA)
We had the Seattle Seahawks on our list last week, so if you already picked them up, go ahead and roll them into this week.
The Seahawks will have the advantage of facing backup quarterback Skylar Thompson (or possibly Tyler Huntley), who will be playing behind a bottom-five-ranked offensive line, per PFF.
Also, per PFF, Seattle has the fifth-best pass-rush win rate and second-best quarterback pressure rate through the first two weeks of the season.
Seattle has allowed just 257 passing yards (2nd) and a 59.4% completion rate (9th) to opposing quarterbacks this year.
The game total for this contest is set at just 41, with Seattle -5 home favorites. That implies Miami should be held in check.
3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. DEN)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Broncos in Week 3. The game total is 40, with the Bucs favored by 6.5. That implies just 17 points for Denver.
Led by rookie QB Bo Nix, the Broncos are tied with the Titans for the most giveaways (5) through the season's first two games.
Tampa Bay's 135 tackles are tied for the 6th this season. They held the Lions to just two touchdowns and 16 points last weekend and forced two interceptions from Jared Goff. They are a sleeper pick to finish as the top DST this weekend.