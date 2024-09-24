Top Streaming Defense/DST in Fantasy Football Week 4 (Vikings Could Dominate)
If you're streaming DSTs in your fantasy football league, here are two DSTs to consider adding ahead of Week 4. The Vikings top the list and have the potential to be a starting DST all season. They should be a priority in your waiver adds this week.
Fantasy Football Streaming Defense in Week 4
Minnesota DST
Minnesota is the DST1 for the season, averaging more than 15 points per game, yet they are still available in 88% of ESPN leagues. It's time to stop sleeping on Brian Flores' defense, which has logged no fewer than 13 points in a game this season for fantasy managers.
This week's matchup is with the Packers, who will either have Malik Willis at quarterback or will start Jordan Love in his first game after his injury. Either way, I am willing to trust this defensive unit, which leads the league in sacks (16) and already has six takeaways while limiting opposing runners to just 71 yards per game. The Vikings have allowed opponents an average of just 10 points per game this season, behind only the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have allowed 8.7.
Chiefs DST
One of the things fantasy managers are lamenting is Patrick Mahomes's lack of fantasy production. I put the "blame" on the Chiefs' DST. The Chiefs' defense has allowed Mahomes to play less hero-ball.
This week, the Chiefs get a tasty matchup with the Chargers, who will either start an injured Justin Herbert or a backup signal-caller. The Chargers' run-first offense is unlikely to be effective against a Chiefs team that has allowed just 59 rushing yards per game to opposing running backs this year. The Chargers also could be without both of their starting tackles.
The game total is set at just 39- the second lowest of the week.