Top Streaming Kickers in Fantasy Football Week 4 (Matt Prater and Austin Seibert Square Off)
NFL Week 4 is here, and for many fantasy football teams, it's make-or-break time.
If you're 1-2 or 0-3, getting a win this week is critical to having a chance to make the playoffs, and for those leagues that have a spot for kickers on their roster, this position is sneaky important to getting the W.
This week we have a few streaming options for you to consider as your starting kicker. These three represent high upside as well as high floor kickers. And best of all, they're all available in 95% or more of leagues.
Fantasy Football Streaming Kickers for Week 4
Matt Prater, Arizona Cardinals
Prater has been perfect kicking the ball this year, making 6 field goals and 8 extra points for the Cardinals, who are fourth in the league in average points-per-game, 27.3. Now Prater and Arizona host a Commanders team coming off a short week with a mediocre defense.
No wonder the total on this game is 50.5 at FanDuel Sportsbook, the highest in the NFL in Week 4.
Expect plenty of offense in this one, and therefore opportunity for Prater to score plenty of points. He's already made one 50-plus yard FG and is 3-for-3 from 40-49 yards. He also put up 14 points in a similar game script against the Rams in Week 2.
He's currently rostered on just 4.3% of leagues in ESPN.
Austin Seibert, Washington Commanders
If we like Prater for the reasons listed above, we have to like Seibert on the other side of the field too.
This Commanders team didn't punt once during their big win over the Bengals in Week 3 and won't face much resistance against a Cardinals team giving up over 21 points per game. The Commanders should score plenty.
Seibert hung 22 points in Week 2, making 7 field goals, and 9 points against the Bengals, making 1 FG and 5 extra points. This Commanders' offense looks legit under Jayden Daniels direction and should continue to score moving forward, giving Seibert a high floor and an even higher ceiling.
He's rostered in just 1.7% of ESPN leagues.
Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks
Myers is Mr. Consistent this year, scoring 10, 12 and 7 points thus far. He's made all 7 extra point attempts and is 5-for-6 on field goals, with his lone miss coming on a 50-plus yarder in Week 3.
Seattle is ninth in the NFL in points per game (24.3) and eighth in yards per game (344.0). It faces a stern test against a Lions defense that gives up just 17.7 points per game. But with a total set at 47.5 at FanDuel Sportsbook, it's clear Vegas expects this to be a high-scoring affair. That's good news for Myers.
He's rostered in 4.8% of ESPN leagues.
