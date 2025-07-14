Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews Among Fantasy Football Tight Ends In Contract Years
The current state of sports and the athletes who play them are all about dead presidents (aka money). The better you perform on the field, the better the chance you have to get a big contract that can set up you and several generations of your family from a financial standpoint.
As a result, it makes sense for fantasy fans to know which players might be extra motivated to have big statistical seasons in an effort to land a huge future deal. In the case of the tight ends, there are a handful of big-name players who will be looking to produce a nice season to secure their future bag. In fact, four of the top five who fit the bill either will or could be drafted as starters.
So, contract motivation is huge at the top of this position and could create a productive situation for both the player and fantasy fans. This is incorporated into my tight end rankings list as well.
Fantasy Football TE in Contract Years
Travis Kelce, Chiefs: Could this be Kelce’s last season in the NFL? He’s accomplished almost everything a player can in the pros, he has a successful and profitable podcast with his brother Jason, and he has a much-publicized relationship with mega-star Taylor Swift. So, being in a contract year probably won’t serve as much motivation for Kelce. He’ll be one of the top tight ends picked in 2025 redrafts, though his best seasons are likely behind him.
Mark Andrews, Ravens: Andrews has long been a valuable fantasy asset, but he’s now in his age-30 season and entering the downside of his pro career. The Ravens also have the much younger Isaiah Likely going into a walk year, so they’ll have a decision to make in the near future. Regardless, Andrews will look to avoid posting a mediocre season in an effort to land one more profitable contract, whether it’s in Baltimore or on another team.
David Njoku, Browns: Njoku has been a productive fantasy player over the last three years, seeing his points-per-game average increase over that time. He’s also still in the prime of his career at the age of 29, but the Browns decision to draft Harold Fannin Jr. could mean Njoku is in his final season with the team. In fact, there are reports that the Browns might trade Njoku at some point. Regardless, he’ll have some motivation to produce in 2025.
Jake Ferguson, Cowboys: Ferguson had a down statistical season in 2024, posting just 494 yards with no touchdowns in 14 games. That was a disappointment, especially after he put up 761 yards and five scores the previous season. As a result, Ferguson, who’ll have Dak Prescott back from injury, will need to get back to his 2023 form in order to have any chance at being offered a lucrative contract ... either with the Cowboys or another team.
Kyle Pitts, Falcons: Pitts has failed to meet expectations in his short NFL career, and I have a hard time expecting him to be much more than he’s been in the last three seasons … a fantasy backup. Still, Pitts would be wise to shed that “bust” label and produce a season closer to his rookie campaign, when he had 68 catches and 1,026 yards. So, managers who take a late-round chance on Pitts will be hoping future financial gain will motivate him.
Other Notables
Dallas Goedert, Eagles
Cade Otton, Buccaneers
Isaiah Likely, Ravens
Zach Ertz, Commanders
Noah Fant, Seahawks
Taysom Hill, Saints
Chigoziem Okonkwo, Titans
Tyler Higbee, Rams
Tyler Conklin, Chargers
Foster Moreau, Saints