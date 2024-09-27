SI

Wan'Dale Robinson Fantasy Value Surging After Monster Week 4 Performance

Michael Fabiano

Sep 26, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (17) runs past Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis (2) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The New York Giants have a wide receiver who has outplayed his average draft position and is making his case for being a regular fantasy starter … and it’s not Malik Nabers.

Yes, the rookie has been fantastic in the stat sheets after four games, posting 23-plus PPR points in each of his last three contests. But Nabers was expected to be a fantasy starter. With his college resume and LSU background, we sort of knew he could be an instant star.

No, the wide receiver I’m talking about is Wan’Dale Robinson.

In Thursday night’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Robinson was targeted a bananas 14 times, catching 11 passes for 71 yards and scoring 18.1 fantasy points. He has now scored 11-plus points in three of his first four games, and he’s averaging 13.2 points.

That’s more than Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, DJ Moore, Amari Cooper, Mike Evans and Jaylen Waddle.

Robinson has also been targeted 38 times, which is nearly 10 per game.

Still, the Giants slot man is owned in just 27.1% of ESPN leagues, 46% of Sleeper leagues and 26% of Yahoo! leagues. He’s actually appeared in two of my first three waiver wire add articles too, but apparently, no one believes he can continue this level of production.

If I had to guess, after Robinson had a huge fantasy performance on national television, his league ownership totals are going to increase. In fact, barring some injury to a big-time player (especially a running back), Robinson should be the top fantasy add for Week 5.

Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Bleav Podcast Network. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

