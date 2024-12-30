Week 18 Fantasy Waiver Wire Pickups: Target Jalen McMillan, Ameer Abdullah
The majority of fantasy football leagues are over. Champions have been crowded and a lot of fans are already looking ahead to next season, However, there are still a percentage of leagues that extend their league championships into the final week of the regular season.
So, to help all those crazies out there, here's a look at 10 players (and other notables) you should look to add off the waiver wire. Also, be sure to check out Fantasy Dirt with me and Lindsay Rhodes five days a week … this is our last full week of shows, so don’t miss it!
Week 18 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups
Jalen McMillan, WR, Buccaneers (ESPN – 39.4%; Sleeper – 59%; Yahoo! – 54%)
McMillan, listed in the last three waiver wire articles, continued his recent hot streak with two touchdowns and 23 fantasy points against the Panthers. The rookie has now seen a combined 25 targets in his last four games, during which time he has scored no fewer than 16.7 points. He’ll be a viable flex starter when the Bucs face the Saints in Week 18.
Ameer Abdullah, RB, Raiders (ESPN – 33.3%; Sleeper – 40%; Yahoo! – 35%)
Abdullah has been on fire in the last three weeks, scoring a combined 56.8 fantasy points. That includes a 17.7-point performance in a win over the Saints, where he dominated the backfield touches ahead of Alexander Mattison. In fact, his 23 touches in the game were a career-best. If you’re still playing in Week 18, Abdullah faces the Chargers at home.
Khalil Herbert, RB, Bengals (ESPN – 4.4%; Sleeper - 9%; Yahoo! – 7%)
Herbert might be thrust into a bigger role in Week 18, as Chase Brown suffered an ankle injury while sliding at the goal line to avoid scoring a touchdown. If Brown is unable to play, Herbert would get the majority of the backfield touches in a matchup against the Steelers. The Bengals still have a shot to make the playoffs, so they’ll be playing for something.
Trey Benson, RB, Cardinals (ESPN – 19.1%; Sleeper – 26%; Yahoo! – 19%)
James Conner aggravated a knee injury and didn’t return against the Rams, so his status for Week 18 is in question. Benson was inactive in the contest due to an injured ankle, but he would be the next man up if Conner were out and Benson was able to return. If both are out in a worst-case scenario, fantasy managers should look to add veteran Michael Carter.
Marvin Mims Jr., WR, Broncos (ESPN – 4%; Sleeper – 6%; Yahoo! – 3%)
Mims Jr. went off against the Bengals, catching eight passes for 103 yards with a pair of touchdowns and a career-high 30.2 points. One of his touchdowns came on an amazing catch between two defenders that led to the Broncos sending the game to overtime. Coach Sean Payton is making an effort to get Mims Jr. involved more often, so he’s worth a roster spot.
Russell Wilson, QB, Steelers (ESPN – 47.1%; Sleeper – 51%; Yahoo! – 44%)
Wilson hasn’t been great in the stat sheets in the last month, but he did score 17.7 points in last week’s loss to the Chiefs. Next up is a plus matchup against the Bengals, whose defense has been giving it up to quarterbacks all season. In fact, Wilson beat them for 414 yards, three touchdowns and a season-high 30.9 points in their first meeting of the season.
Olamide Zaccheaus, WR, Commanders (ESPN – 1.6%; Sleeper – 5%; Yahoo! – 3%)
Zaccheaus has been on fire, scoring three touchdowns and a combined 47.3 fantasy points in his last two games. He’s also been targeted 17 times in those contests, which is more than Washington’s No. 1 wide receiver Terry McLaurin. The veteran is well worth a look this week in an NFC East matchup against the Cowboys in their regular-season finale.
Alec Pierce, WR, Colts (ESPN – 10.9%; Sleeper – 16%; Yahoo! – 14%)
Pierce went off against the Giants, posting six catches for 122 yards with a touchdown and 27.2 fantasy points. That was his best stat line of the season. If the Colts stick with Joe Flacco ahead of Anthony Richardson for next week’s finale against the Jaguars, Pierce will be worth a roster spot in leagues that hold their fantasy championships in Week 18.
Antonio Gibson, RB, Patriots (ESPN – 16.9%; Sleeper – 17%; Yahoo! – 12%)
Rhamondre Stevenson started last week, but Gibson led all Patriots backs in snaps and touches. Whether or not head coach Jerod Mayo continues to punish Stevenson for his fumbling issues remains to be seen, but at this point, Gibson is still worth a look off the waiver wire. Gibson will face a Bills defense that could be resting players in Week 17.
Chigoziem Okonkwo, TE, Titans (ESPN – 31%; Sleeper – 27%; Yahoo! – 29%)
Let’s get our “Chig” on! Okonkwo has caught fire over the last three weeks, scoring 43.9 points on 28 targets. Believe it or not, he hadn’t seen more than six targets in a game in any of his first 13 contests! If this type of usage continues, Okonkwo will be worth a roster spot for fantasy championship week. He faces the Texans in the regular-season finale.
Notables Quarterbacks
- Joe Flacco, Colts
- Bryce Young, Panthers
Notable Running Backs
- Michael Carter, Cardinals
- D’Onta Foreman, Browns
- Ty Johnson, Bills
- Jaleel McLaughlin, Broncos
- Cam Akers, Vikings
Notable Wide Receivers
- Romeo Doubs, Packers
- DeMario Douglas, Patriots
- Brandin Cooks, Cowboys
- Wan’Dale Robinson, Giants
Notable Tight Ends
- Mike Gesicki, Bengals
- Juwan Johnson, Saints
- Will Dissly, Chargers
- Tyler Conklin, Jets
Notable Kickers
- Jason Sanders, Dolphins
- Will Reichard, Vikings
- Wil Lutz, Broncos
- Brandon McManus, Packers
- Riley Patterson, Falcons
Notable Defenses
- Buccaneers
- Commanders
- Jets
- Packers
- Texans
- Chargers
- Bills