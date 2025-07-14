Fastest Attacking Frontlines for 2025–26 Premier League Season
English football has long been associated with the physical aspects of the game tracing back to the formative kick-and-rush days.
And despite the heavy contemporary influence of overseas minds, the cult of athleticism once worshipped in 19th-century English public schools continues to remain of great significance. "Physicality" and "athleticism" are broad terms, but within them lies a common denominator: speed.
We can all appreciate the wonder of collective cohesion on the football pitch. Slick passing sequences and even astute pressing schemes are well worthy of acclaim, but there’s nothing quite like the stripping down of the sport, which continues to increase in complexity.
Whether it’s a winger hitting the byline or a midfielder cutting through the heart of a defensive structure in transition, watching footballers run fast gets bums off seats and builds a sense of anticipation like nothing else in the sport.
The Premier League continues to be blessed with speedsters from top to bottom, and the Daily Mail has ranked the fastest attacks the division has to offer heading into 2025–26 based on average top speeds from last season.
Fastest Premier League Attacks Heading Into 2025–26 Season
Rank
Team
Players Included
Average Top Speeds (mph)
1.
Man City
Erling Haaland, Omar Marmoush, Jeremy Doku
22.08
2.
Brentford
Bryan Mbeumo, Kevin Schade, Yoane Wissa
22.07
3.
Newcastle
Anthony Elanga, Anthony Gordon, Alexander Isak
22.03
4.
Arsenal
Gabriel Martinelli, Ethan Nwaneri, Kai Havertz
22.02
5.
Brighton
Yankuba Minteh, Kaoru Mitoma, Georginio Rutter
21.9
6.
Tottenham
Wilson Odobert, Mathys Tel, Dominic Solanke
21.76
7.
Chelsea
Noni Madueke, Pedro Neto, João Pedro
21.74
8.
Man Utd
Rasmus Højlund, Matheus Cunha, Amad
21.67
9.
Liverpool
Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Luis Díaz
21.64
10.
Crystal Palace
Jean-Philippe Mateta, Ismaïla Sarr, Eberechi Eze
21.47
11.
Bournemouth
Dango Ouattara, Justin Kluivert, Evanilson
21.46
12.
West Ham
Mohammed Kudus, Michail Antonio, Jarrod Bowen
21.38
13.
Aston Villa
Donyell Malen, Morgan Rogers, Ollie Watkins
21.31
14.
Everton
Beto, Iliman Ndiaye, Jack Harrison
21.23
15.
Wolves
Rodrigo Gomes, Jørgen Strand Larsen, Hwang Hee-Chan
21.03
16.
Fulham
Adama Traore, Ryan Sessegnon, Rodrigo Muniz
21.02
17.
Nottingham Forest
Jota Silva, Chris Wood, Callum Hudson-Odoi
20.58
First off, it’s worth noting that there are a few discrepancies with the above ranking. For example, while the Daily Mail included João Pedro and Anthony Elanga as part of the average top speeds for Chelsea and Newcastle United, respectively, they’ve kept Mohammed Kudus at West Ham United despite the Ghanaian completing a move to Tottenham Hotspur.
Moreover, some of the attackers included, such as Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri, Tottenham’s Wilson Odobert and Aston Villa’s Donyell Malen did not play major roles in 2024–25. There’s plenty of projecting for the season ahead.
Based on the average top speeds of the three players included, Manchester City currently head into the new season with the fastest attack. Erling Haaland, Omar Marmoush and Jeremy Doku averaged a top speed of 22.08 mph, with Haaland listed as the fifth-fastest attacking player in the Premier League last season.
They’re closely followed by counter-attacking monsters Brentford, with Bryan Mbeumo ranking as the second-fastest attacker in the division last season. Kevin Schade and Yoane Wissa both made the top 30. Their average was 0.01 mph less than City’s trio.
The Premier League’s fastest attacker is Elanga, who has helped out Newcastle’s average top speed considerably. With the Swede on board, the Magpies boast the third-fastest attack in the league. Elanga will operate alongside Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon in Eddie Howe’s front three.
Champions Liverpool boast the ninth-fastest frontline, and their average could dip further if Luis Díaz ends up joining Barcelona this summer. The detraction of Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho facilitated a drop in the Manchester United attack’s apex, with Matheus Cunha’s inclusion seeing them come in just ahead of Liverpool in eighth.
Towards the bottom, Aston Villa surprisingly boast the fifth-slowest attack (21.31 mph) given the speed at which they can typically hurt opponents in transition. Adama Traoré’s inclusion couldn’t help Fulham escape 16th spot, but Nottingham Forest currently possess the Premier League’s slowest frontline following Elanga’s departure.
Chris Wood, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Jota Silva combined for an average top speed of 20.58 mph last season, and Wood wasn’t even the slowest of the three. That honour goes to Hudson-Odoi.