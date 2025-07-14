SI

Fastest Attacking Frontlines for 2025–26 Premier League Season

The Premier League is blessed with speedsters galore from top to bottom.

James Cormack

Erling Haaland can reach 0-60 in a blink of an eye.
Erling Haaland can reach 0-60 in a blink of an eye. / IMAGO/Sportimage

English football has long been associated with the physical aspects of the game tracing back to the formative kick-and-rush days.

And despite the heavy contemporary influence of overseas minds, the cult of athleticism once worshipped in 19th-century English public schools continues to remain of great significance. "Physicality" and "athleticism" are broad terms, but within them lies a common denominator: speed.

We can all appreciate the wonder of collective cohesion on the football pitch. Slick passing sequences and even astute pressing schemes are well worthy of acclaim, but there’s nothing quite like the stripping down of the sport, which continues to increase in complexity.

Whether it’s a winger hitting the byline or a midfielder cutting through the heart of a defensive structure in transition, watching footballers run fast gets bums off seats and builds a sense of anticipation like nothing else in the sport.

The Premier League continues to be blessed with speedsters from top to bottom, and the Daily Mail has ranked the fastest attacks the division has to offer heading into 2025–26 based on average top speeds from last season.

Fastest Premier League Attacks Heading Into 2025–26 Season

Rank

Team

Players Included

Average Top Speeds (mph)

1.

Man City

Erling Haaland, Omar Marmoush, Jeremy Doku

22.08

2.

Brentford

Bryan Mbeumo, Kevin Schade, Yoane Wissa

22.07

3.

Newcastle

Anthony Elanga, Anthony Gordon, Alexander Isak

22.03

4.

Arsenal

Gabriel Martinelli, Ethan Nwaneri, Kai Havertz

22.02

5.

Brighton

Yankuba Minteh, Kaoru Mitoma, Georginio Rutter

21.9

6.

Tottenham

Wilson Odobert, Mathys Tel, Dominic Solanke

21.76

7.

Chelsea

Noni Madueke, Pedro Neto, João Pedro

21.74

8.

Man Utd

Rasmus Højlund, Matheus Cunha, Amad

21.67

9.

Liverpool

Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Luis Díaz

21.64

10.

Crystal Palace

Jean-Philippe Mateta, Ismaïla Sarr, Eberechi Eze

21.47

11.

Bournemouth

Dango Ouattara, Justin Kluivert, Evanilson

21.46

12.

West Ham

Mohammed Kudus, Michail Antonio, Jarrod Bowen

21.38

13.

Aston Villa

Donyell Malen, Morgan Rogers, Ollie Watkins

21.31

14.

Everton

Beto, Iliman Ndiaye, Jack Harrison

21.23

15.

Wolves

Rodrigo Gomes, Jørgen Strand Larsen, Hwang Hee-Chan

21.03

16.

Fulham

Adama Traore, Ryan Sessegnon, Rodrigo Muniz

21.02

17.

Nottingham Forest

Jota Silva, Chris Wood, Callum Hudson-Odoi

20.58

First off, it’s worth noting that there are a few discrepancies with the above ranking. For example, while the Daily Mail included João Pedro and Anthony Elanga as part of the average top speeds for Chelsea and Newcastle United, respectively, they’ve kept Mohammed Kudus at West Ham United despite the Ghanaian completing a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Moreover, some of the attackers included, such as Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri, Tottenham’s Wilson Odobert and Aston Villa’s Donyell Malen did not play major roles in 2024–25. There’s plenty of projecting for the season ahead.

Based on the average top speeds of the three players included, Manchester City currently head into the new season with the fastest attack. Erling Haaland, Omar Marmoush and Jeremy Doku averaged a top speed of 22.08 mph, with Haaland listed as the fifth-fastest attacking player in the Premier League last season.

They’re closely followed by counter-attacking monsters Brentford, with Bryan Mbeumo ranking as the second-fastest attacker in the division last season. Kevin Schade and Yoane Wissa both made the top 30. Their average was 0.01 mph less than City’s trio.

The Premier League’s fastest attacker is Elanga, who has helped out Newcastle’s average top speed considerably. With the Swede on board, the Magpies boast the third-fastest attack in the league. Elanga will operate alongside Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon in Eddie Howe’s front three.

Champions Liverpool boast the ninth-fastest frontline, and their average could dip further if Luis Díaz ends up joining Barcelona this summer. The detraction of Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho facilitated a drop in the Manchester United attack’s apex, with Matheus Cunha’s inclusion seeing them come in just ahead of Liverpool in eighth.

Towards the bottom, Aston Villa surprisingly boast the fifth-slowest attack (21.31 mph) given the speed at which they can typically hurt opponents in transition. Adama Traoré’s inclusion couldn’t help Fulham escape 16th spot, but Nottingham Forest currently possess the Premier League’s slowest frontline following Elanga’s departure.

Chris Wood, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Jota Silva combined for an average top speed of 20.58 mph last season, and Wood wasn’t even the slowest of the three. That honour goes to Hudson-Odoi.

James Cormack
James Cormack is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer with an avid interest in tactical and player analysis. As well as supporting Spurs religiously, he follows Italian and German football, taking particular interest in the work of Antonio Conte & Julian Nagelsmann.