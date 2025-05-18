FC Cincinnati's Star Duo of Denkey, Evander Prove Worth in Hell is Real Derby
Even without a win, FC Cincinnati should be happy with a 1–1 MLS Rivalry Week draw with Columbus Crew SC.
After an offseason that saw them deal with the departure of key midfielder Luciano Acosta, the club has quickly bounced back under manager Pat Noonan and has remained an MLS Cup contender through the first half of the season.
On Saturday night, their new superstar duo of Evander and Kévin Denkey continue to deliver as well, thriving under the bright lights and pressure of the Hell is Real Derby.
Evander, signed as an Acosta replacement, flicked up a bicycle kick assist to Denkey, the team’s record signing, who netted his fifth goal in six games and eighth MLS tally of the season.
The goal was also Denkey’s 10th for the club, with the Togo international reaching the threshold in just 17 games across all competitions.
While the two have now combined for 13 goals through Cincinnati’s first 15 games, Saturday was the first time Evander had ever assisted Denkey while playing for Cincinnati; no doubt a sign of future moments to come.
"I think they show when they're closer to goal that the creativity and the understanding of how to find space and how to get a shot off and create an opportunity is strong," Noonan said after the match. “When we simplify things, the game becomes easier.”
While Diego Rossi scored a penalty kick to pull the game level and leave Cincinnati with just a single point, it kept them tied for first in the Supporters’ Shield standings with the Philadelphia Union.
At the same time, it continued to prove that Evander and Denkey are two of the best in MLS and well worth the fees it took to bring them in. For Denkey, it was a short-lived league-record $16.2 million transfer fee, a price Cincinnati will have been happy to pay if he keeps up his stellar form.
"It's amazing because it's the derby and one of the big matches of the season," Denkey told the Cincinnati Enquirer. "I thought we'd take the three points, but we got one. My role is to be in the box; my role is to be ready. We have good players on the team that can give the ball."
Cincinnati Close a Four Point Week
Although Cincinnati will have hoped for a better result, grabbing a point against a rival on a double-matchweek is undoubtedly a good moment for the club, especially on the road and in a game where Columbus had 2.68 xG compared to Cincinnati’s 0.82.
"I'm proud of the way our guys represented the club on a night where we were second best. They punished us," Noonan added, noting his team could have been tired after travelling and beating Toronto FC 1–0 away on Wednesday.
"That's a hard-fought point... they showed good character on a night where we really struggled to make the right decisions in transitions or have the right composure to just try to play.”
With the draw, the club improved to a record of 17-7-2 under Noonan when they play on less than three days' rest, and will now look towards a visit to Atlanta United on Matchday 16, where Denkey will face Emmanuel Latte-Lath in a battle of the two most expensive transfer fees in MLS history.