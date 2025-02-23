MLS Record Breakers Bring Magic Back to Atlanta United, FC Cincinnati on Opening Night
They cost a combined $38.2 million, but FC Cincinnati and Atlanta United have already gotten exactly what they paid for in Kévin Denkey and Emmanuel Latte Lath.
Both were watershed moments in the recent MLS offseason. Cincinnati broke the MLS incoming transfer record with a $16.2 million fee to add Denkey, only for Atlanta to eclipse it with a $22 million fee plus add-ons for Latte Lath.
And as the curtain rose on Saturday, the first night of the 30th MLS season, both paid off.
Latte Lath scored first, nodding home a header before cashing in on a loose ball in the box to score a brace in a 3–2 win over CF Montréal.
Dénkey soon followed, bagging his first MLS goal in a 1–0 win over New York Red Bulls after scoring his first goal for the club in a Concacaf Champions Cup win over FC Motagua.
“It was my first time in my career to score in my first game with my new team, so I’m happy,” Latte Lath said post-match. “It means a lot because I came here with ambition, so I'm really happy for the team. They helped me when I came here, and we finished with the three points.”
For both sides—two clubs with massive global ambitions—it’s been a transformative offseason.
While Atlanta upset Inter Miami in the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, they had not reached the levels that the club had gotten used to at its height in 2018, when they won MLS Cup and packed Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Cincinnati, meanwhile, navigated a complicated few months. In the final days of preseason, they dealt with disgruntled midfielder Luciano Acosta, selling him to FC Dallas, and brought in new midfielder Evander from the Portland Timbers for $12 million.
Vibes return to Atlanta, Cincinnati
When both teams kicked off in front of their home fans, they looked like contenders. In Atlanta, vibes were high around the stadium, with many dancing in the outdoor concourse after Latte Lath’s starring appearance and the return of club legend Miguel Almirón.
In some ways, it was a throwback to the heights of Almirón and the early days of Atlanta United hit in the market since joining MLS in 2017.
“I felt like I was at a rock concert. It was crazy good. It was unbelievable. This is an unbelievable stadium, and we have unbelievable fans,” head coach Ronny Deila said, having won his first match in charge of the Five Stripes.
“We could do better by scoring two or three goals, but next time, don’t concede two goals. I thought [Latte Lath] scoring two goals coming in was big, and [Almiron] did well too. We have more to go, though; this is just the start.”
Dénkey debut just the start for FC Cincinnati
Although their win was less convincing, Cincinnati managed to secure all three points against the reigning Eastern Conference champion NY Red Bulls and kickstart a new era for the club post-Acosta. At the same time, they ensured a strong balance between league and Champions Cup success with their second leg against Motagua on Feb. 26.
Getting Dénkey rolling and having him be the difference maker was precisely what the club wanted when they signed him, as they continue to look for high standards and a first MLS Cup under manager Pat Noonan.
His debut even overshadowed Evander, who scored 15 goals and 19 assists and finished high in MLS MVP voting, losing out to Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi in 2024. Still, both proved just how strong Cincinnati hoped they could be in MLS, chasing their state rival, the Columbus Crew, when it comes to trophies in the modern era of MLS.
“I like when we're winning, and guys are playing together. I'm not always concerned about who's scoring,” Noonan told reporters. “But, when you invest heavily in a player and when there's a lot of expectations, of course, it's great to see those players step up.”
“We're two games in and two competitions, and he's got two goals and could have more, so ... He just plays the game the right way. He prepares himself the right way, and he's rewarded with a moment like tonight. I think that'll happen consistently.”
MLS trendsetters
In its 30th season, MLS and its clubs are in a new era. While past eras have seen the need for splashy, established superstars in the twilight of their careers, Cincinnati and Atlanta have continuously bucked that trend.
It’s been at the core of Atlanta’s identity, and Cincinnati have also started to keep pace with them. Quickly, both clubs have become trend-setting sides for success in MLS, and the recent offseason was no exception.
Inter Miami and other clubs will still splash out on some of those famed European names, but that’s not quite the key to sustainable success in the league anymore. Atlanta and Cincinnati's work is not cheap, but it is repeatable and can build a culture of excellence and winning.
On Saturday, the money talked, both players lived up to the hype, and it reinvigorated two of North America's most diehard fanbases.
“We’re nowhere near what we're capable of, and most teams aren't. So, in that process, and I'm a broken record at this time of the year,” Noonan added.
“I know it's a confident group, but they're realistic. They know in this moment, it's a nice start, but nothing else. Hopefully, game by game, we see improvements better relationships on the field and better play overall. But I think there should be excitement about what this group of players is capable of.”