Fever Coach Demands Action From WNBA for 'Unacceptable' Fouls on Caitlin Clark
Indiana Fever coach Christie Sides demanded action from the WNBA after rookie guard Caitlin Clark was fouled hard by Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter during the Fever's 71–70 victory over Chicago at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday.
After the game, Sides took to X, formerly known as Twitter, sending a message directly to the league about the "unacceptable" fouls on Clark.
"This is unacceptable @WNBA," Sides wrote. "When will the consistent complaints be heard?!? Something has to be done!"
The foul occurred with 15.8 seconds left in the third quarter on a Fever inbounds play, moments after Carter sank a mid-range jump shot. Clark was preparing to receive the inbounds pass from Fever teammate Aliyah Boston when Carter, who had remained on that side of the court following her made shot, proceeded to shoulder check Clark to the ground.
Officials ruled Carter's move a common foul and the play was not reviewed.
At the end of the quarter, Clark, during a sideline interview, told ESPN that Carter's foul was "not a basketball play." Meanwhile, Sides, after joking that she was "trying not to get fined," told reporters that she has submitted plays involving Clark to the WNBA for review.
"We're just going to keep sending these possessions to the league, and these plays, and hopefully they'll start, you know, taking a better look at some of the things that we see happening, or we think is happening," Sides said.
"Just more happy that Caitlin handled it the way she did. You know, it's tough to keep getting hammered the way she does and to not get rewarded with free throws or foul calls. She's continued to fight through that. Appreciate that from her. Really, really proud of her for doing that."
The WNBA on Sunday upgraded Carter's foul on Clark to a Flagrant 1 after review, according to Alexa Philippou of ESPN. Clark and the Fever will next take on the New York Liberty on Sunday night.