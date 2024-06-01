Sky’s Chennedy Carter Committed a Hard Off-Ball Foul on Caitlin Clark, and Fans are Heated
Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark was on the receiving end of a hard off-ball foul late in the third quarter of Saturday’s matchup against the Chicago Sky.
On a Fever inbounding play, Sky’s Chennedy Carter bumped Clark to the floor and was assessed a common away-from-play foul, not a flagrant foul.
Clark appeared shaken up after the play, and when the quarter ended, she appealed to the refs for a harsher punishment for Carter. In an interview after the third quarter, Clark called Carter’s foul “not a basketball play.”
In the Fever’s loss to the Seattle Storm on Thursday, Clark had complained about the level of physicality in the league.
“I feel like I’m getting hammered,” Clark said.
WNBA fans weighed in on the hard foul:
Despite Chennedy’s antics, the Fever clinched its first home win of the season, beating the Sky 71-70. Clark finished with 11.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists, shooting 4-of-11 from the field and 2-of-9 from three.