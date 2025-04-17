Florida State Cancels Home Athletic Events Through Weekend Following School Shooting
The athletic department quickly moved to cancel home sporting events through Sunday, April 20 following a Thursday shooting.
This story is developing and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.
A shooting at Florida State on Thursday has prompted the school to cancel all home sporting events through Sunday, April 20, according to a report from ABC News.
At the time of writing, one person has been killed and at least six people are being treated for injuries as a result of the shooting that occurred on campus, according to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare. Among the injured, one person is in critical condition and five others are in serious condition.
The suspect is in custody.
In addition to canceled sporting events, the university has elected to cancel classes through Friday.
