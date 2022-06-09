Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Formula1
"Always Be Happy Behind the Wheel" - Words of Wisdom From Fernando Alonso
"Always Be Happy Behind the Wheel" - Words of Wisdom From Fernando Alonso

F1 Race Director Confirms Pit Lane Approach for Baku After Monaco

One of the Formula One race directors, Niels Wittich, confirmed the new pit lane approach in the pre-race event notes for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. 

Ferrari filed two protests against Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez following the Monaco Grand Prix for alleged pit exit infractions. However, the FIA rejected the protests. According to BBC, the stewards determined that Verstappen did not have a full wheel to the left of the line while no part of Pérez’s wheel was to the left of the yellow line.

Previously, if a driver touched the lines, they would have breached the rules. But now, it has to be a full tire crossing the line. 

Wittich revised the pit lane message for teams and drivers heading into Baku in light of the Monaco incident and the change in F1’s International Sporting Code over the winter. According to the pre-race notes, “In accordance with Chapter 4, Article 4 and 5 of Appendix L to the ISC drivers must follow the procedures at pit entry and pit exit.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Drivers may cross the line, but once the tire is fully over the line, they have breached the rules. 

More Racing Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Jun 8, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) shoots the ball against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the fourth quarter in game three of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden.
Play
Betting

Celtics Now Heavy Favorites to Win NBA Title

The Celtics are now heavy favorites at SI Sportsbook to win the NBA title following their Game 3 win over the Warriors that gave them a 2-1 series lead.

By Kyle Wood
Mohamed Salah wins PFA Player of the Year
Soccer

Salah, Kerr Win PFA Player of the Year Awards

The Liverpool and Chelsea stars were recognized by their peers for their sensational seasons.

By Associated Press
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1)
Extra Mustard

Fields Blasts Home Run During Batting Practice at Wrigley Field

The 23-year-old played baseball in high school, but gave up the sport to focus on his football career.

By Madison Williams
stephen curry (2)
Play
NBA

Steph Curry on Game 4 Availability: ‘I’m Gonna Play’

Curry did not play in the final minutes of Game 3, a 116-100 Golden State loss.

By Nick Selbe
Dec 21, 2013; Charlotte, NC, USA; Charlotte Bobcats owner Michael Jordan unveils the new Charlotte Hornets logo at halftime during the game against the Utah Jazz at Time Warner Cable Arena.
NBA

Rare Jordan Memorabilia Stolen in Chicago Store Burglary

The stolen 1986 Jordan rookie card was worth $25,000 according to the store’s owner.

By Wilton Jackson
Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts towards an official after a foul in the fourth quarter during Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden.
NBA

Draymond Green Says He Won’t Stop Recording His Podcast

He had a message for anyone saying he shouldn’t record his podcast after each game.

By Joseph Salvador
2022 Monaco Grand Prix with Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team
Formula1

Sebastian Vettel Feels F1 Would Welcome An Openly Gay Driver

The four-time world champion also addressed Formula One racing in countries with questionable human rights records and laws.

By Madeline Coleman
Tom Brady has won 32 of 35 games against the Bills, the Buccaneers’ Week 14 opponent. Syndication The Indianapolis Star (© Max Gersh / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Play
NFL

Tom Brady Responds to Dolphins Ownership Speculation

Brady recently signed a 10-year, $375 million deal to join Fox Sports following his retirement from the NFL.

By Mike McDaniel