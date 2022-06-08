Mercedes to Honor Pride Month Over Next Three F1 Races With Logo Change

In honor of Pride Month, Mercedes has changed the logo on its W13s for the next three Formula One races.

The iconic star will display Pride colors to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community, and Lewis Hamilton posted on his Instagram story, “Let’s use it for the rest of the year.”

“As part of our Accelerate 25 programme, displaying the Pride star represents a visual expression of our commitment to creating a more diverse and inclusive team,” Mercedes said in a statement. “We firmly believe that promoting a culture in which our team members can freely express their personality and identity will result in a stronger and more performant team.

“Over the course of Pride month, we will be hosting a networking BBQ for all team members to attend, highlighting the importance of becoming allies and providing support to their LGBTQ+ colleagues. We are also sharing a series of ‘What Pride means to me’ stories from team members internally across the month, along with facilitating access to a range of Pride related DE&I learning opportunities.”

The Pride star will be displayed for the Azerbaijan, Canadian and British Grands Prix, raising awareness for what this month represents. Additionally, Hamilton and teammate George Russell will have the Pride star on their helmets for the month of June.

“Everyone is different. But we are all equal,” Mercedes said. “We stand for openness, trust and fairness. And we believe everyone deserves to be respected and appreciated for who they are.”

