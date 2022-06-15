IMAGO / HochZwei

Don’t worry, Melbourne F1 fans, your spot is secure on the future calendars.

The Australian Grand Prix will remain in the city through 2035, extending the agreement another decade. The current deal runs for another three seasons, through 2025. During April’s race, more than 419,000 fans flocked to Albert Park, making it the largest ever crowd for a weekend sporting event in Australia.

The venue has hosted the F1 race since 1996, and the date for next season’s race is still TBD. The 2023 calendar has not been finalized, per formula1.com. This is the latest in a series of contract extension announcements as new circuits look to join the exclusive calendar.

Las Vegas will host the third U.S. race in November 2023, and it has been reported that F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali flew from Baku, which hosted the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday, to South Africa to discuss a possible return to the track there. The sport used to compete in Kyalami between 1967 and ’85, and returned for consecutive years—’92 and ’93.

And as expected, Australia’s token driver’s team seemed thrilled about the announcement.

