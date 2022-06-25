Skip to main content
AlphaTauri Confirms Pierre Gasly Will Drive for the F1 Team in 2023

Pierre Gasly, Canadian Grand Prix

As Pierre Gasly wrote in an Instagram caption on Friday, he will be “sticking with my guys,” AlphaTauri, for the 2023 season. 

The news comes less than a week after team boss Franz Tost said in a press conference that it was “100% confirmed” that the Frenchman is staying. He later added, “He has a valid contract. There’s nothing more to say.” 

“I have been with this team for five years now and I am proud of the journey we’ve been through together and the progress we have made," Gasly said in the team press release. "I’m happy to remain with my Scuderia AlphaTauri team. This year’s new regulations have created new challenges for us and being able to plan our development with the team for the next 18 months is a good working basis for the future.” 

There had been speculation in recent weeks that Gasly would “consider all options” for his future following Sergio Perez’s contract extension with Red Bull. The Frenchman is now in his sixth Formula One season with three podium finishes, including a single win, to his name. 

"[Gasly] is definitely in the group of the best and most competitive drivers in F1 and has proven his abilities during all the time he has spent with us," Tost said in the announcement. “Undoubtedly, Pierre can play a major role in the team having a successful season next year and it will be down to us to provide him with a competitive car, so that he can continue to deliver excellent results.”

