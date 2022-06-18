Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Formula1

Tost Says Pierre Gasly Will Remain With AlphaTauri in 2023 F1 Season

Pierre Gasly will remain with AlphaTauri for the 2023 Formula One season, team boss Franz Tost confirmed on Saturday.

During a morning press conference, the team principal said it is “100% confirmed” that the Frenchman is staying. He later added, “He has a valid contract. There’s nothing more to say.”

The news comes as speculation has risen in recent weeks that Gasly would “consider all options” for his future following Sergio Perez’s contract extension with Red Bull. According to Chris Medland, Gasly suggested in Baku that he was speaking with Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko about possibly being loaned to another team. 

The Frenchman has been part of the Red Bull F1 pipeline for the last six years, competing in five races in 2017 for then-Toro Rosso. He competed with the junior/sister team full-time until he was tabbed to race alongside Max Verstappen with Red Bull in 2019. Gasly was demoted mid-season before going on to win at Monza in 2020. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The Frenchman is coming off of a fifth place finish at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix—his highest this season.

More Formula One Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

American swimmer Katie Ledecky smiles after winning the women’s 400m freestyle final at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
Olympics

Ledecky Wins Gold in Women’s 400 Free at World Championships

The result gave the 25-year-old her 16th gold medal at a World Championship meet.

By Associated Press
Charles Leclerc (MCO), Scuderia Ferrari, Canadian GP
Formula1

Leclerc to Start From Back of the Grid in F1’s Canadian GP

Ferrari fitted new engine components after a power unit issue at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix that led to his second DNF in three races.

By Madeline Coleman
Pete Nance claps his hands in excitement for Northwestern basketball.
College Basketball

UNC MBB Lands Northwestern Transfer Pete Nance

The graduate transfer will likely take Brady Manek’s spot in the rotation.

By Daniel Chavkin
Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman (11) waves to the crowd after being removed from his last career home game.
Extra Mustard

Nats’ Zimmerman to Buy Beers for Fans Ahead of Jersey Retirement

The 37-year-old’s No. 11 jersey will be the first number retired by the team since the franchise moved to the nation’s capital.

By Zach Koons
Justin Thomas plays his shot from the 17th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open.
Extra Mustard

Justin Thomas Reacts to U.S. Open Announcer’s Bad Mistake

The announcer said that the golfer’s last name was “Thompson” instead of “Thomas.”

By Madison Williams
Oscar Tshiebwe, Julian Strawther and Armando Bacot
College Basketball

Top 25 Reset: SI’s Summer Men’s College Hoops Rankings

With most rosters locked in, we update our outlook for the 2022–23 season.

By Kevin Sweeney
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green celebrates after scoring against the Boston Celtics.
Extra Mustard

Draymond Has Request of Kendrick Lamar After Winning Title

The Warriors forward has one big request for the rap star after an interesting statistic emerged on social media.

By Mike McDaniel
Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo (43) smiles while warming up before a game against the Warriors.
Play
NBA

Report: Thanasis Antetokounmpo Will Stay With Bucks

After arguably his best season in the NBA, the eldest Antetokounmpo brother will remain in Milwaukee.

By Zach Koons