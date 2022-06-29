Red Bull Terminates Juri Vips’s Contract After Racial Slur Investigation
Oracle Red Bull Racing announced on Tuesday that it terminated the contract of junior driver, Juri Vips, after an investigation into the use of a racial slur during a live stream.
“Following its investigation into an online incident involving Juri Vips, Oracle Red Bull Racing has terminated Juri’s contract as its test and reserve driver,” Red Bull said in a statement. “The team does not condone any form of racism.”
Vips, who did apologize for his behavior in a statement on Instagram, was suspended a week ago pending a full investigation. The team said in a statement at the time, in part, “As an organization we condemn abuse of any kind and have a zero-tolerance policy to racist language or behaviors within our organization.”
The 21-year-old was playing Call of Duty: Warzone with Liam Lawson, another Red Bull junior driver, who was live streaming the game on Twitch. During the live stream, Vips cursed and said the n-word, according to the Washington Post.
The Formula Two driver for the British-based Hitech Grand Prix team said in his apology statement last week, “This language is entirely unacceptable and does not portray the values and principles that I hold. I deeply regret my actions and this is not the example I wish to set.”
Red Bull’s announcement came the same day that Formula One, the FIA and Mercedes condemned Nelson Piquet’s use of a racial slur in reference to Lewis Hamilton during a Nov. 2021 podcast interview.