Pierre Gasly Addresses ’Contract’ Video Amid Alpine F1 Rumors

Pierre Gasly’s name has started to come up in the Formula One silly season rumor mill as McLaren and Alpine wait to hear about the ruling on Oscar Piastri’s situation from the Contract Recognition Board.

Over the past week, a clip from Ferrari’s Belgian Grand Prix review video started making its rounds on social media of Gasly, Charles Leclerc and George Russell talking while heading to the drivers’ parade. The Frenchman can clearly be heard saying, “I’m still working on the final details of the contract.”

This kicked off widespread speculation that the AlphaTauri driver may have been discussing a possible Alpine deal. Sky Sports News reported earlier this week that Alpine “made enquiries” about the Frenchman with Red Bull. However, Gasly did confirm earlier this season that he would race for AlphaTauri in 2023.

However, Sky Sports News understands that Gasly would be able to depart from the Red Bull family early if Alpine pays a fee.

In the same clip as Gasly’s “contract” remark, Russell clearly states “married” before the Frenchman’s comment. The AlphaTauri driver said Thursday that this was the true context of the video.

“If you guys would have any idea the subject we were talking about, you would probably laugh,” Gasly said. “Definitely, I can guarantee you it was nothing about Formula One.”

He went on to add, “George was talking about marriage, or wedding things, so you can figure out it wasn’t F1 related.”

A few friends did send Gasly the clip, he said and added that his reaction was “more like laughing about it and quite impressed how a topic can be deviated from its origin.”

As far as his Formula One future, Gasly remained tight-lipped, stating that “nothing has changed” since his comments in Belgium.

