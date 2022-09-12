F1’s Alex Albon Entered ICU Saturday After Post-Op Complications

Williams Racing shared a medical update Monday on Formula One driver Alex Albon, who missed the Italian Grand Prix due to appendicitis.

The team said he was admitted to San Gerardo hospital and “underwent a successful laparoscopic surgery on Saturday lunchtime.” However, things soon took a turn for the worst. The 26-year-old had “post-operative anaesthetic complications which led to respiratory failure,” which Williams says is “known but uncommon complication.”

Albon was, then, re-intubated and transferred to intensive care.

Overnight, the driver made progress and was off the ventilator by Sunday morning. Albon was transferred to a general ward and is expected to return home Tuesday. Williams added, “Alex’s full focus is on recovery and preparation ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix later this month.”



Reserve driver Nyck de Vries stepped into Albon’s place on Saturday and went on to finish ninth in his Formula One race debut.

