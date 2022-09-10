Why Porsche’s F1 Talks With Red Bull Have Collapsed

Porsche confirmed on Friday that its talks with Red Bull concerning partnering in Formula One have come to an end after several months.

The iconic car manufacturer wants to enter the sport in 2026 after the new engine regulations are expected to come into play. According to ESPN, it had hoped of getting a 50% share in Red Bull Technologies—the parent company of the Formula One team that’s leading both championships this season. Red Bull, though, was reportedly hesitant of giving up some control of the team.

Although Red Bull reportedly offered the idea of investing in the company’s powertrains division, talks fell apart. Porsche said in a statement, “In the course of the last few months, Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG and Red Bull GmbH have held talks on the possibility of Porsche’s entry into Formula One. The two companies have now jointly come to the conclusion that these talks will no longer be continued.

“The premise was always that a partnership would be based on an equal footing, which would include not only an engine partnership but also the team. This could not be achieved. With the finalised rule changes, the racing series nevertheless remains an attractive environment for Porsche, which will continue to be monitored.”

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner has emphasized in recent weeks the importance of the F1 team being independent.

“We are an independent team and that’s always the way we’ve operated in terms of being flexible and the ability to move quickly and efficiently, and that’s part of the DNA of what Red Bull is,” he said at the Dutch Grand Prix. “The powertrain is obviously a different challenge, and of course if there was a partner to potentially look at working with on the powertrain that would make logical sense.

“Our position is obviously the team is the biggest marketing asset globally for Red Bull, and why would we compromise that strategically for the long term? 2026, we’re fully committed, we’ve recruited some of the best talent in Formula One, within Red Bull Powertrains, we’ve created a factory within 55 weeks, with fully commissioned dynos, we’ve built our first prototype engine for 2026 and run that prior to the summer break.

“So we’re on a really exciting trajectory that isn’t dependent on outside involvement or investment. Strategically if there’s the right partner, then of course it’s something that the group would be very interested in.”

The team’s 2026 power unit is being developed by Red Bull Powertrains out in the new Milton Keynes facility, per Autosport.

In wake of the news ahead of the Italian Grand Prix weekend, Horner was asked about the financial contribution Porsche would have brought and if it would’ve been a bonus. He told Autosport on Friday, in part, “But only if it fitted with our DNA and our long term strategy. There was never a financial discussion. Porsche is a great brand, but the DNA is quite different. During the discussion process it became clear that there was a strategic non-alignment. Red Bull has demonstrated what it’s capable of in F1. And obviously, as an independent team and now engine manufacturer, we look forward to go to competing against the OEMs with the powertrain as well as the chassis.”

