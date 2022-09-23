Formula One’s governing body confirmed Friday that IndyCar driver Colton Herta doesn’t have enough points to receive an FIA Super License.

The American driver, who has 32 of the required 40 points, needs this license in order to compete on the F1 grid. Red Bull had its eyes on Herta as advisor Helmut Marko recently told reporter Chris Medland that an agreement was reached to bring him on, pending the license decision.

He had been linked to a AlphaTauri seat, but according to motorsport.com last week, Red Bull abandoned the efforts as it looked like the exemption would not pan out.

“The FIA confirms that an enquiry was made via the appropriate channels that led to the FIA confirming that the driver Colton Herta does not have the required number of points to be granted an FIA Super Licence,” an FIA spokesperson said, per formula1.com. “The FIA continuously reviews its regulations and procedures, including with respect to Super Licence eligibility, with the main factors being considered with respect to this topic being safety, experience and performance in the context of the pathway.”

Herta is the youngest driver to win a IndyCar race, taking seven wins since joining the series in 2019. Despite his winning pedigree, there were mixed feelings within the paddock about making an exception for the driver. According to motorsport.com, Herta will finish out his contract with Andretti, which is set to end in 2023.

