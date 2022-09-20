Formula One’s governing body, the FIA, confirmed Tuesday that the sport’s 2023 schedule was approved by the World Motor Sport Council, releasing a record-breaking slate of old favorites and new gems.

The Monaco Grand Prix will stay on the schedule after uncertainty rose around its status earlier this campaign. Additionally, it has been confirmed that the Las Vegas Grand Prix will take place on a Saturday.

Only three races in F1’s history have not occurred on a Sunday, the last being in 1985 with the South African Grand Prix. Las Vegas is reportedly planning to be a 1 am ET/10 pm PT start time.

The record-breaking 2023 season will feature 24 races, beginning in early March with Bahrain and end in late November after a doubleheader of Las Vegas and Abu Dhabi. However, there is one race reportedly up in the air because of the COVID-19 pandemic—the Chinese Grand Prix. Qatar returns to the schedule after a one-year absence due to hosting this year’s World Cup, and the Belgian Grand Prix moved to the other side of summer break.

The two triple-headers next season will be from May 21-June 4 (Emilia Romagna-Monaco-Spain) and Oct. 22-Nov. 5 (U.S. Grand Prix in Austin-Mexico-Brazil). Formula One later confirmed that Monaco will remain on the schedule until 2025 after a new three-year agreement.

Here is the 2023 slate.

March 5 - Bahrain Grand Prix

March 19 - Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

April 2 - Australian Grand Prix

April 16 - Chinese Grand Prix

April 30 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix

May 7 - Miami Grand Prix

May 21 - Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

May 28 - Monaco Grand Prix

June 4 - Spanish Grand Prix

June 18 - Canadian Grand Prix

July 2 - Austrian Grand Prix

July 9 - British Grand Prix

July 23 - Hungarian Grand Prix

July 30 - Belgian Grand Prix

August 27 - Dutch Grand Prix

September 3 - Italian Grand Prix

September 17 - Singapore Grand Prix

September 24 - Japanese Grand Prix

October 8 - Qatar Grand Prix

October 22 - U.S. Grand Prix

October 29 - Mexican Grand Prix

November 5 - Brazilian Grand Prix

November 18 - Las Vegas Grand Prix

November 26 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

One aspect that was considered in creating the schedule was the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans. In order to avoid clashing with it, there is a break between the Spanish and Canadian Grands Prix.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said, “The presence of 24 races on the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship calendar is further evidence of the growth and appeal of the sport on a global scale. The addition of new venues and the retention of traditional events underlines the FIA’s sound stewardship of the sport. I am delighted that we will be able to take Formula 1’s new era of exciting racing, created by the FIA’s 2022 Regulations, to a broader fan base in 2023. In framing the 2023 F1 calendar, WMSC Members have also been mindful of the timing of the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans.”

