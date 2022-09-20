F1 2023 Schedule Sets Record With 24 Races, Monaco Grand Prix Remains
Formula One’s governing body, the FIA, confirmed Tuesday that the sport’s 2023 schedule was approved by the World Motor Sport Council, releasing a record-breaking slate of old favorites and new gems.
The Monaco Grand Prix will stay on the schedule after uncertainty rose around its status earlier this campaign. Additionally, it has been confirmed that the Las Vegas Grand Prix will take place on a Saturday.
Only three races in F1’s history have not occurred on a Sunday, the last being in 1985 with the South African Grand Prix. Las Vegas is reportedly planning to be a 1 am ET/10 pm PT start time.
The record-breaking 2023 season will feature 24 races, beginning in early March with Bahrain and end in late November after a doubleheader of Las Vegas and Abu Dhabi. However, there is one race reportedly up in the air because of the COVID-19 pandemic—the Chinese Grand Prix. Qatar returns to the schedule after a one-year absence due to hosting this year’s World Cup, and the Belgian Grand Prix moved to the other side of summer break.
The two triple-headers next season will be from May 21-June 4 (Emilia Romagna-Monaco-Spain) and Oct. 22-Nov. 5 (U.S. Grand Prix in Austin-Mexico-Brazil). Formula One later confirmed that Monaco will remain on the schedule until 2025 after a new three-year agreement.
Here is the 2023 slate.
March 5 - Bahrain Grand Prix
March 19 - Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
April 2 - Australian Grand Prix
April 16 - Chinese Grand Prix
April 30 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix
May 7 - Miami Grand Prix
May 21 - Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
May 28 - Monaco Grand Prix
June 4 - Spanish Grand Prix
June 18 - Canadian Grand Prix
July 2 - Austrian Grand Prix
July 9 - British Grand Prix
July 23 - Hungarian Grand Prix
July 30 - Belgian Grand Prix
August 27 - Dutch Grand Prix
September 3 - Italian Grand Prix
September 17 - Singapore Grand Prix
September 24 - Japanese Grand Prix
October 8 - Qatar Grand Prix
October 22 - U.S. Grand Prix
October 29 - Mexican Grand Prix
November 5 - Brazilian Grand Prix
November 18 - Las Vegas Grand Prix
November 26 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
One aspect that was considered in creating the schedule was the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans. In order to avoid clashing with it, there is a break between the Spanish and Canadian Grands Prix.
FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said, “The presence of 24 races on the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship calendar is further evidence of the growth and appeal of the sport on a global scale. The addition of new venues and the retention of traditional events underlines the FIA’s sound stewardship of the sport. I am delighted that we will be able to take Formula 1’s new era of exciting racing, created by the FIA’s 2022 Regulations, to a broader fan base in 2023. In framing the 2023 F1 calendar, WMSC Members have also been mindful of the timing of the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans.”
More Formula One Coverage:
- F1 Driver Alex Albon Shares Update After Being in Intensive Care
- Pierre Gasly Says He Expects Nightmares of F1 Rival Daniel Ricciardo
- Why Porsche’s F1 Talks With Red Bull Have Collapsed
- Fuel for Thought: Zhou Guanyu Discusses F1 Italian GP, Kobe Bryant, Fashion
- Verstappen Spoils Ferrari Homecoming Despite Leclerc’s Surge: Three Monza Takeaways