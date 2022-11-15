Ferrari Addresses Rumors on F1 Team Boss Mattia Binotto’s Future

Speculation about Mattia Binotto’s future with Ferrari arose following the São Paulo Grand Prix, but on Tuesday the team denied international reports that said his tenure would be up at the end of the 2022 season.

Ferrari started this season as a contender for both the driver and constructors’ championships, but things took a turn during the latter half of the campaign. The team has not won a race since July, and just 19 points separate its from the surging Mercedes team as the two battle for second place in the constructors’ standings at the season finale in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Italian newspapers Gazzetta dello Sport and Corriere della Sera reported Tuesday that Frederic Vasseur, the current Alfa Romeo team principal, could be in line to take over Binotto’s spot in January. It comes after Binotto wasn’t present at the past two races, in Mexico and Brazil.

Ferrari, though, strongly dismissed the rumors.

“In relation to speculation in certain media regarding Scuderia Ferrari Team Principal Mattia Binotto’s position, Ferrari states that these rumours are totally without foundation,” Ferrari tweeted.

Binotto was tapped as team principal in 2019 after he helped revive the team as head of engines and later chief technical officer. And with new technical regulations in ’22, Ferrari looked to be competitive before Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz fell out of title contention.

Max Verstappen, who has won 14 races this season, and Red Bull ran away with both titles. Heading into the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Leclerc is tied with Red Bull’s Sergio Pérez for second place in the drivers standings.

