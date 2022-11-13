Sergio Pérez made his feelings crystal clear on Sunday after Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen did not let him have his position back at the end of the São Paulo Grand Prix.

The Mexican driver was running third before he was passed by Ferrari duo Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc and eventually Alpine’s Fernando Alonso after a late safety car. This landed Pérez in sixth with Verstappen right behind him in seventh. The Dutchman, who already clinched the 2022 world championship, overtook his teammate, but engineer Hugh Bird informed Pérez that if Verstappen could not overtake the Alpine, the positions would be swapped.

Pérez has been battling Leclerc for second in the drivers’ standings and had the lead over the Monaco native going into Sunday.

Despite Verstappen’s race engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase, telling him to allow Pérez to overtake him at the exit of Turn 12 on the final lap, the Dutchman refused. Verstappen was asked over the team radio, “Max, let Checo through please. … Max what happened?”

The Dutchman responded, “I told you already last time. Don’t ask that again to me. Are we clear about that? I gave my reasons and I stand by it.”

Team boss Christian Horner could be heard apologizing to Pérez over the team radio, but the Mexican gave a brutally honest response: “It shows who he really is.” He went on to say during a post-race interview, in part, “I think if he has two championships, it’s thanks to me,” and later told Sky Sports that he was “surprised.”

“After all I’ve done for him, it’s a bit disappointing to be honest.”

Horner told Sky Sports that his drivers shook hands, and the group is “focused on that next race.”

Pérez lost out on two more points after Verstappen’s decision to ignore team orders, losing six total to Leclerc. Heading into the season finale, the two are tied for second in the standings.

