Mercedes announced Thursday that Mick Schumacher would join the team as its reserve driver in 2023, reuniting the legendary racing name with the Brackley-based team.

“Mick is a talented young driver and we’re delighted to have him join the Team,” team principal Toto Wolff said. “He is a hard worker, has a calm and methodical approach and is still hungry to learn and improve as a driver. These are all important qualities, and we’re excited for him to help us develop the W14. We also know that with two years of experience racing in Formula One under his belt, he will be ready to step into the car at short notice to replace either Lewis [Hamilton] or George [Russell], should that need arise.”

Just before the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend, Haas announced it was parting ways with Schumacher after the 2022 campaign, and Nico Hulkenberg would take his place. Then, Ferrari confirmed Thursday that it and Schumacher “mutually decided” to part ways. The 23-year-old has been part of the Ferrari Driver Academy since 2019, and as an FDA driver, he competed in Formula Two for two seasons, capturing the ’20 title.

At the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, outgoing Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto was asked about Schumacher’s status with the FDA, and he started by complimenting the young driver.

“Mick, first, is a great driver. I think he has always progressed through his career and I think he has as well progressed during the current season. If you look back how he started, where he is ending, I think he has shown that he’s capable of progressing,” Binotto said, per formula1.com.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff made it clear that he wanted Schumacher to join his team, saying he “is someone that has always been close to our heart” due to the entire family’s ties to the Silver Arrows. His father, seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, competed for the team for the final three years of his Formula One career. Additionally, his uncle Ralf and cousin David competed for the Silver Arrows in multiple motorsport categories.

“I am thrilled to be part of the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team as their reserve driver for 2023, and I am committed to give it my all to contribute to their performance in this very competitive and professional environment,” Schumacher said. “I take this as a new start, and I am just excited and grateful to Toto and everybody involved for putting their trust in me. F1 is such a fascinating world, and you never stop learning, so I look forward to absorbing more knowledge and putting in all my efforts for the benefit of the Mercedes team.”

His new role includes conducting the simulator and attending the races should he need to replace team drivers Hamilton or Russell. He will also be able to race for Mercedes partners Williams and Aston Martin.