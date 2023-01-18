McLaren’s Zak Brown Reveals What ‘Frustrates’ Him About Lando Norris

Lando Norris is a rising Formula One star, entering his fifth season on the grid (and with McLaren) with a contract extension through 2025.

He’s become the best in the midfield, finishing seventh in 2022 with 122 points, and has disrupted podium finishers from time to time. The fan-favorite driver is consistent with a calm demeanor; however, like any twentysomething, there’s bound to be part of his personality that might irritate the higher-ups.

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown said in an interview with British GQ, “What frustrates me about Lando? He’s been five minutes late more than once. If we’re supposed to leave at 8:00, it might be 8:07. The great thing about him is he is very honest and owns everything. And he’s definitely improved.”

Though it’s a small flaw, Brown was also quick to praise Norris, who will be a leader in the McLaren garage with rookie Oscar Piastri joining the Woking-based team. Norris was vocal about his thoughts with last year’s car, but the CEO is adamant that the driver has “another 10 to 15 years ahead of him. I think as long as we can get him a car, he’ll be a world champion.” McLaren hasn’t won a championship since 1998.

“With everything I’ve learned, maybe I could win a race [in 2023], but I’m unlikely to win a championship until possibly that time [’24 or ’25],” Norris said to GQ. “I know I need to be at the absolute top of my game in those years.”