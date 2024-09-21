SI

Giant Lizard on Track Causes Delay at Formula 1 Practice Race in Singapore

That's certainly one way to hold up an auto race.

The Singapore Grand Prix practice race was delayed due to an unexpected visitor on the track.
The Formula 1 series is set to make its annual trip to Singapore at the Marina Bay Street Circuit on Sunday, which means Saturday marked the all-important practice race to fine-tune ahead of the main event.

However, Saturday's practice race was marred by a delay by an unexpected source: a giant lizard.

As the Formula 1 account said on X on Saturday, it wouldn't be Singapore without a giant lizard on the track.

Mercedes driver George Russell of Great Britain's reaction to the giant lizard took the cake, when he was heard over his radio asking "what that thing is."

After being told it was a lizard, Russell reportedly quipped, "A what? It looks like a dragon!"

Let's hope Sunday's race isn't marred by similar delays. The F1 faithful are certainly glad it happened during the practice race, instead of during the real thing.

