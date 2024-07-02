SI

Red Bull's Social Media Gets Cheeky After Max Verstappen Drama

The Austrian Grand Prix finished with no small amount of controversy involving Verstappen and Lando Norris.

Jun 9, 2024; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen (NED) wins the Canadian Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports
Max Verstappen's latest race on the F1 circuit did not come without controversy.

The Red Bull driver finished fifth in the Austrian Grand Prix last weekend. In the final third of the race, Verstappen was battling with McLaren's Lando Norris for first place when the two cars collided. Norris's vehicle suffered enough damage that he was unable to finish the race; Verstappen received a 10-second penalty in the aftermath.

Mercedes' George Russell was able to capitalize and earned the second win of his career.

Verstappen has been on the receiving end of no small amount of criticism in the days since. The Red Bull social media account decided to have some fun with the controversy and posted the below meme on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, seemingly embracing all the noise.

Verstappen is no stranger to the negative publicity and it seems Red Bull is adopting the appropriate attitude as a result.

As evidenced by the tweet, his next chance to take home another trophy will come at the British Grand Prix on July 7.

