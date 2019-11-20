Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons Betting Preview

Meeting at least twice a year since the NFC South division was created in 2002, Tampa Bay visits Atlanta as part of the early Sunday action. Game time is 1:00 p.m. ET on Nov. 24, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, in Atlanta, GA. The Buccaneers and Falcons are both nearing playoff race elimination.

Spread: Falcons -4.5 (-110), Buccaneers +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Falcons (-220), Buccaneers (+180)

Game Total: OVER 51.5 (-110), UNDER 51.5 (-110)

Buccaneers' Season to Date

Tampa Bay was trounced 34-17 at home by the Saints last week. Jameis Winston tossed four interceptions, including a pick-six, and the Buccaneers posted just 36 rushing yards. After opening at 2-2, Tampa Bay has lost six straight against the spread while OVER bets have cashed in each of the Bucs’ last eight games.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Buccaneers' Betting Record: ATS 2-8-0 OVER/UNDER 8-2-0

Buccaneers' Leaders on Offense

QB Jameis Winston: 3,078 pass yards with 19 TD and 18 INT

RB Ronald Jones: 625 total yards with 4 TD

WR Mike Evans: 993 receiving yards with 7 TD

TE: Cameron Brate: 224 receiving yards with 2 TD

Falcons' Season To Date

Opening its season on a 1-7 slide, Atlanta has won two in a row to begin a run of five NFC South Division games. The Falcons (3-7) defense has come up huge during road wins over New Orleans (26-9) and Carolina (29-3). Following a dismal 1-6 run against the spread, Atlanta has covered three straight and UNDER has paid in its last four games.

Falcons' Betting Record: ATS 4-6-0 OVER/UNDER 3-7-0

Falcons' Leaders on Offense

QB Matt Ryan: 2,663 pass yards with 18 TD and 9 INT

*RB Brian Hill: 163 total yards with 2 TD

WR Julio Jones: 882 receiving yards with 4 TD

*TE: Jaeden Graham: 55 receiving yards with 0 TD

* Starters Devonta Freeman and Austin Hooper are both questionable.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Falcons vs. Buccaneers Recent History – Atlanta Has Been Hot

This is the first of two meetings between these NFC South rivals this season. Atlanta won both meetings last year, 34-29 in Week 6 at home and 34-32 during Week 17 in Tampa Bay. The Falcons have won the last five contests straight up and they are 3-2 ATS in those games. OVER has been the winning total side in five of the last six meetings.

Buccaneers vs. Falcons Final Thoughts and Pick

Both teams made it through Week 11 relatively injury-free. Jameis Winston appeared to suffer an ankle injury late against the Saints, but said he is fine. What’s not fine is Winston (18 INT) being on pace to throw 28-plus picks, which would be the most since Brett Favre tossed 29 in 2005. Averaging just 94.8 rushing yard per game, Tampa Bay continues to live by the pass with the NFL’s fourth-best 285.6 yards per game average.

After totalling 128 receiving yards and no touchdowns over his last three starts, Falcons WR Calvin Ridley went off with 143 yards and one TD vs. Carolina last week. Just ahead of the Bucs, Atlanta sits third, averaging 300.3 pass yards per game. Having the third-worst mark behind the Dolphins and Jets with just 74.5 yards per game on the ground, the Falcons rely on a strong passing attack. Take Atlanta to win and cover at home against the Bucs.

Pick: Falcons -4.5

Season Record: 6-20