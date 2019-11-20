Miami Dolphins vs. Cleveland Browns Betting Preview

Following a nasty game-ending fight with Pittsburgh, Cleveland will be shorthanded when they host Miami as part of the early Sunday slate. Game time is 1:00 p.m. ET on Nov. 24, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Ohio.

Spread: Browns -10.5 (-110), Dolphins +10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Browns (-550), Dolphins (+425)

Total: OVER 44.5 (-110), UNDER 44.5 (-110)

Dolphins’ Season to Date

Miami (2-8) saw its modest two-game winning steak end during a 37-20 blowout loss at home to Buffalo last week. The Dolphins gave up seven sacks and the offense managed just 23 rushing yards. QB Ryan Fitzpatrick had 323 passing yards but didn’t have a TD pass. Miami is 1-3 straight up, but 3-1 against the spread on the road.

Dolphins’ Betting Record: ATS 5-5-0 OVER/UNDER 4-6-0

Dolphins’ Leaders on Offense

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick: 1,687 pass yards with 8 TD and 8 INT

RB Kalen Ballage: 172 total yards with 3 TD

WR DeVante Parker: 604 receiving yards with 4 TD

TE Mike Gesicki: 294 receiving yards with 0 TD

Browns’ Season to Date

With a Week 11 21-7 win over Pittsburgh, Cleveland won back-to-back games for the first time this season. Passing for two touchdowns and rushing for one more, QB Baker Mayfield had a hand in all three scores while RB Nick Chubb posted 92 rush yards. The Browns have struggled at home, going 2-3 straight up and 1-3-1 against the spread.

Browns’ Betting Record: ATS 3-6-1 OVER/UNDER 4-6-0

Browns’ Leaders on Offense

QB Baker Mayfield: 2,394 pass yards with 11 TD and 12 INT

RB Nick Chubb: 1,177 total yards with 6 TD

WR Jarvis Landry: 695 receiving yards with 3 TD

TE: Ricky Seals-Jones: 155 receiving yards with 2 TD

Browns vs. Dolphins Recent History - First Meeting Since 2016

Cleveland and Miami have not meet since 2016 when the Dolphins recorded a 30-24 OT win at home during Week 3 action. Miami heads to Ohio for the first time since posting a 23-10 win way back in 2013. The Browns look to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.

Dolphins vs. Browns Final Thoughts and Pick

Cleveland will be without DL Myles Garrett, who is suspended for the remainder of the 2019 NFL season and possibly more. Garrett pulled off Mason Rudolph’s helmet and hit him with it to spark the brawl with Pittsburgh. Browns DL Larry Ogunjobi will also miss this contest and those two players have 15 of the Browns’ 30 sacks this season.

That’s good news for Ryan Fitzpatrick, who has been sacked 18 times over his last four starts. However, the Browns are sixth-best in pass defense, allowing just 216.8 pass yards per game. Terrible to date, the Dolphins’ ground game needs to come life against Cleveland’s shorthanded defense that is allowing 127.2 rushing yards per game.

Pick: Dolphins +10.5

Season Record: 6-20