Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints Betting Preview

NFC South rivals clash when Carolina visits New Orleans at 1:00 p.m. ET on Nov. 24, 2019. Playing out at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in Louisiana, this is the first of two meetings between the Panthers and Saints this season.

Spread: Saints -9.5 (-110), Panthers +9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Saints (-450), Panthers (+350)

Game Total: OVER 47 (-110), UNDER 47 (-110)

Panthers’ Season to Date

Opening with a 4-2 record, Carolina jumped into the playoff conversation. That talk is on hold, though, as the Panthers (5-5) have lost three of their last four games. That includes two losses in a row to Green Bay and Atlanta, by a 53-19 combined score. Carolina is 3-2 straight up and ATS during its last five road games.

Panthers’ Betting Record: ATS 5-5-0 OVER/UNDER 6-4-0

Panthers’ Leaders on Offense

QB Kyle Allen: 1,923 pass yards with 10 TD and 9 INT

RB Christine McCaffrey: 1,576 total yards with 14 TD

WR DJ Moore: 779 receiving yards with 1 TD

TE Greg Olsen: 486 receiving yards with 2 TD

Saints' Season to Date

Rebounding from a stunning Week 11 home loss to Atlanta, New Orleans (8-2) went into Tampa Bay and bashed the Buccaneers 34-17 last week. The Saints will lock up the NFC South title with a wins over Carolina and Atlanta over the next two weeks. Strong at home, New Orleans is 4-1 straight up and 3-2 ATS at the Superdome this season.

Saints' Betting Record: ATS 7-3-0 OVER/UNDER 5-5-0

New Orleans Saints Leaders on Offense

QB Drew Brees: 1,296 pass yards with 8 TD and 3 INT

RB Alvin Kamara: 845 total yards with 2 TD

WR Michael Thomas: 1,141 receiving yards with 5 TD

TE: Jared Cook: 275 receiving yards with 3 TD

Panthers vs. Saints Recent History – New Orleans Holds an Edge

New Orleans and Carolina split their season series last year. The Saints posted a 12-9 win at home in Week 15, prior to the Panthers winning 33-14 in Charlotte in Week 17. With a first-round playoff bye in hand, New Orleans sat its stars during the second meeting last season. A big dog here, Carolina is 3-0 ATS during the last three games in this series.

Saints vs. Panthers Final Thoughts and Pick

A week after allowing six sacks, the Saints’ offensive line protected well and kept Brees clean against Tampa Bay. Brees tossed three touchdown passes and Kamara is rounding back into form, as he posted 122 total yards on 23 touches. Michael Thomas eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards for a fourth straight year.

McCaffrey grinded out 191 total yards against the Falcons, but failed to score for just the second time in 10 games this year. After not getting picked off once during his first four career starts, Allen has now thrown nine interceptions during his last four games. Lay the line and side with the Saints.

PICK: Saints -9.5

Season Record: 6-20