Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans TNF Betting Preview

Division rivals clash when Indianapolis visits Houston to open the NFL Week 12 schedule. NRG Stadium in Houston, TX, hosts the Thursday Night Football fight and kickoff is slated for 8:20 p.m. ET on Nov. 21, 2019. First place is on the line as the Colts and Texans are the two top AFC South contenders.

Spread: Texans -4 (-110), Colts +4 (-110)

Moneyline: Texans (-210), Colts (+175)

Total: OVER 45.5 (-110), UNDER 45.5 (-110)

Colts’ Season to Date

Indianapolis (6-4) is now a tiebreaker ahead of Houston in the AFC South standings thanks to a 33-13 Week 11 win over Jacksonville. Jacoby Brissett returned, after missing the better part of two games, but wasn’t needed much as Indy had 264 rushing yards on 36 carries. The Colts now face a Texans team that just gave up 263 rushing yards to Baltimore.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Colts’ Betting Record: ATS 5-4-1 OVER/UNDER 6-4-0

Colts’ Leaders on Offense

QB Jacoby Brissett: 1,797 pass yards with 15 TD and 4 INT

*RB Jonathan Williams: 148 total yards with 0 TD

WR Zach Pascal: 364 receiving yards with 4 TD

TE Eric Ebron: 331 receiving yards with 3 TD

*Top RB Marlon Mack is OUT with a broken hand, Williams is projected to start

Texans’ Season to Date

Following a 41-7 Week 11 beatdown in Baltimore, Houston (6-4) heads home to regroup on a short week. The Texans were shutout until halfway through the fourth quarter. Deshaun Watson was sacked six times while recording just 169 passing yards with one INT. Piling up 491 total yards, the Ravens ran roughshod over the Texans’ defense.

Texans’ Betting Record: ATS 5-5-0 OVER/UNDER 4-6-0

Texans’ Leaders on Offense

QB Deshaun Watson: 2,601 pass yards with 18 TD and 6 INT

RB Carlos Hyde: 791 total yards with 4 TD

WR DeAndre Hopkins: 745 receiving yards with 4 TD

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

TE Darren Fells: 263 receiving yards with 6 TD

Recent History Shows Colts Have an Edge Over Houston

Houston and Indianapolis meet for the second time this season after the Colts posted a 30-23 Week 7 win at home. The Texans held Indy to just 62 rushing yards, but Brissett (326/4/0) had a big day. The Colts are 5-1 straight up and ATS over the last six meetings. That includes a 21-7 win in Texas during the 2019 AFC Wild Card playoff round.

Colts vs. Texans Final Thoughts and Pick

Not strangers to key injuries on offense, the Colts lost their bellcow RB Mack to a broken hand during their win over the Jaguars. After handling just two carries all season, Williams subbed in well with 116 yards on 13 attempts. Receivers T.Y. Hilton (calf) and Devin Funchess (collarbone) both remain questionable. Indianapolis is averaging 22.7 points per game on offense and allowing 20.6 PPG on defense.

Already without CB Bradley Roby, Houston is facing added injury woes on defense. Safety Justin Reed and CB Lonnie Johnson Jr. were both hurt in Baltimore. Wideout Will Fuller is back at practice and may return after being out since Week 7. Houston has posted 24.5 points per game while its defense is giving up 23.2 PPG. Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich gives the Colts a coaching edge over the Texans’ Bill O’Brien.

Pick: Colts +4

Season Record: 6-20