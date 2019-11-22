Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers Betting Preview

Division leaders duel when Green Bay and San Francisco meet on SNF at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. A possible NFC playoff preview, the Packers vs. 49ers contest kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET on Nov. 24, 2019.

Spread: 49ers -3 (-120), Packers +3 (EVEN)

Moneyline: 49ers (-170), Packers (+150)

Total: OVER 47.5 (-110), UNDER 47.5 (-110)

Packers’ Season to Date

Green Bay heads west off a bye that was preceded by a 24-16 home win against Carolina in a snowstorm at Lambeau Field. The Packers’ (8-2) Week 9 trip to California was ugly, as the L.A. Chargers stifled Aaron Rodgers while posting a 26-11 upset victory. Green Bay is 3-1 straight up and against the spread on the road this season.

Packers’ Betting Record: ATS 7-3-0 OVER/UNDER 5-5-0

Packers’ Leaders on Offense

QB Aaron Rodgers: 2,718 pass yards with 17 TD and 2 INT

RB Aaron Jones: 943 total yards with 14 TD

WR Davante Adams: 537 receiving yards with 0 TD

TE Jimmy Graham: 310 receiving yards with 3 TD

49ers’ Season to Date

Riddled with injuries on offense, the 49ers (9-1) bounced back from their first loss of the year with a 36-26 win at home over Arizona. Not as lopsided as the score indicates, San Francisco scored 13 points during the final 31 seconds. Playing a third straight home game, the 49ers are 4-1 straight up and 2-2-1 against the spread at Levi’s Stadium.

49ers’ Betting Record: ATS 5-4-1 OVER/UNDER 5-5-0

49ers’ Leaders on Offense

QB Jimmy Garoppolo: 2,478 pass yards with 18 TD and 10 INT

RB Tevin Coleman: 563 total yards with 6 TD

*WR Deebo Samuel: 473 receiving yards with 1 TD

*TE George Kittle: 541 receiving yards with 2 TD

* Questionable along with RB Matt Breida and WR Emmanuel Sanders.

49ers vs. Packers Recent History is Short and Limited

Meeting for a second straight season, Green Bay posted a 33-30 win at home over San Francisco during Week 6 last year. With Garoppolo on injured reserve, C.J. Beathard was the 49ers’ starting quarterback. Green Bay is visiting San Francisco for the first time since 2015 when it posted a 17-3 Week 4 victory.

Packers vs. 49ers Final Thoughts and Pick

Given the vast key injuries San Francisco is dealing with, this is a difficult contest to handicap. The questionable players noted above all appear to be game-time decisions. If any or all of the 49ers top offensive stars suit up, they won’t be at full health. That brings into question how effective they will be and how much they will actually play.

Arizona (3-7) hung with its NFC West rivals last week, as the Cardinals had a 26-23 lead with 6:30 left on the clock. The Packers have better numbers than Arizona on both sides of the ball. With outright wins over Dallas and Chicago, the Packers are 2-0 S/U and ATS as road underdogs this year. It’s a tough call, but Green Bay is rested and healthy.

Pick: Packers +3

Season Record: 7-20