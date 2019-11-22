Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans Betting Preview

First up on the NFL Week 12 Sunday afternoon schedule, Jacksonville visits Tennessee at 4:05 p.m. ET on Nov. 24, 2019. Nissan Stadium in Nashville hosts this AFC South duel that features the Titans off a bye and the Jaguars off two blowout losses.

Spread: Titans -3.5 (-110), Jaguars +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Titans (-200), Jaguars (+170)

Total: OVER 41.5 (-110), UNDER 41.5 (-110)

Jaguars’ Season to Date

Jacksonville has alternated between two losses followed by two wins all season. Two losses is the current streak as the Jaguars were humbled 26-3 by Houston in London, prior to their Week 10 bye, and then lost 33-13 in Indianapolis last week. Jacksonville is last in the AFC South, one game back of the Titans and two behind the Colts and Texans.

Jaguars’ Betting Record: ATS 5-5-0 OVER/UNDER 5-4-1

Jaguars’ Leaders on Offense

*QB Nick Foles: 371 pass yards with 3 TD and 1 INT

RB Leonard Fournette: 1,183 total yards with 1 TD

WR DJ Chark Jr.: 796 receiving yards with 8 TD

TE Seth DeValve: 68 receiving yards with 0 TD

* Foles makes his second start after being out since Week 2.

Titans’ Season to Date

Tennessee enjoyed a bye last week. After a sluggish 2-4 season start, a recent 3-1 run has the Titans back in the playoff race. During that streak, the Titans are 3-1 against the spread and OVER bets cashed in all four games. The lone blemish was a 30-20 mistake-filled loss in Carolina during Week 9 action when the Panthers were running hot.

Titans’ Betting Record: ATS 5-5-0 OVER/UNDER 5-5-0

Titans’ Leaders on Offense

QB Ryan Tannehill: 1,161 pass yards with 8 TD and 4 INT

RB Derrick Henry: 999 total yards with 10 TD

WR A.J. Brown: 446 receiving yards with 3 TD

*TE Jonnu Smith: 287 receiving yards with 1 TD

* Out since Week 7, TE Delanie Walker is on track to return here.

Titans vs. Jaguar Recent History – Jacksonville Aim to Win Season Series

Meeting during Week 3 action, Jacksonville hosted Tennessee and posted a 20-7 win. Marcus Mariota was still the starting quarterback for the Titans while Gardner Minshew was under center, replacing injured starter Nick Foles. Prior to that, Tennessee went 4-0 straight up and against the spread during 2017 and 2018 season series sweeps.

Jaguars vs. Titans Final Thoughts and Pick

Tennessee turned to Tannehill after a 16-0 loss in Denver back in Week 6. With eight touchdowns and just three interceptions, Tannehill has been a solid game manager during four starts. It helps that he has Henry, who posted 191 total yards and two scores during the Titans’ 35-32 upset win over Kansas City at home in Week 10.

As expected, Foles was a little rusty during his return last week and it’s wise to remember that he is playing behind an offensive line that doesn’t generate much protection. Foles’s return did spark the rookie receiver Chark, who caught eight passes for 104 yards and two scores last week. Backing the better defense, at home with rest, seems like the smart play. Take the Titans.

Pick: Titans -3.5

Season Record: 7-20