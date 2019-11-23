NHL Saturday Night Betting Preview, Picks

Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

Time flies as the first quarter of the 2019-20 NHL season is now complete. Another busy Saturday, puck betting fans have a 14-game slate of NHL action to pick from on Nov. 23, 2019. Below, find previews and NHL best bets from three of the evening contests.

Anaheim Ducks at Tampa Bay Lightning

Puck Line: Lightning -1.5 (+130) | Ducks +1.5 (-150)

Moneyline: Lightning -225 | Ducks +185

Goal Total 6.5: OVER -105 | UNDER -115

Game Details: 7:00 p.m. ET at Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL.

Anaheim Season To Date: 10-10-3 overall, fifth in Pacific Division

Closing out a four-game road trip, Anaheim plays at Amalie Arena for the first and only time this season. The Ducks have struggled during a 1-4-3 recent slide. The lone win was a solid one as Anaheim beat the Blues 4-1 in St. Louis last Saturday. Road losses to the Capitals (5-2) and Panthers (5-4 OT) followed. Defense and scoring have been issues for the Ducks, as they have been outscored by a 33-22 margin over their last eight games.

Tampa Bay Season To Date: 10-7-2 overall, seventh in Atlantic Division

Playing below preseason expectations, Tampa Bay was inconsistent during the first quarter of the season. After a 6-5-2 start, Tampa Bay is 4-2-0 over its last six games. The Lightning return home following a 3-1 loss in St. Louis on Tuesday and a 4-2 win in Chicago (4-2) on Thursday. Tampa’s top two scorers, Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov, are both dealing with minor injuries and are listed as day-to-day.

Pick: UNDER 6.5 (-115) Total Goals

Chicago Blackhawks at Dallas Stars

Puck Line: Stars -1.5 (+140) | Blackhawks +1.5 (-160)

Moneyline: Stars -180 | Blackhawks +160

Goal Total 5.5: OVER -120 | UNDER +100

Game Details: 8:00 p.m. ET at Airlines Center in Dallas, TX.

Blackhawks Season To Date: 9-9-4 overall, fifth in Central Division

Chicago limped out of the starting gate with a 3-6-3 record, but picked up the pace during a solid 6-1-1 run. Sliding back some, the Blackhawks lost a pair of home games (both 4-2) to Carolina on Tuesday and Tampa Bay on Thursday. Losing six of their first seven as visitors, Chicago’s last two road games were impressive wins over Vegas (5-2) and Nashville (7-2). Chicago swept the Stars, 6-1 at home and 2-1 in Dallas, last season.

Stars Season To Date: 13-8-2 overall, third in Central Division

Recording the best team turnaround this season, Dallas has put a dismal 1-7-1 start behind them. The Stars are red-hot during a 12-1-1 roll and have won five straight. Allowing just 1.85 goals per game over a combined 14 starts, Ben Bishop and Anton Khudobin have been rock solid in goal for Dallas. Doubling up their opponents, 41-20 over their last 10 contests, the Stars offense is rolling as well.

Pick: Stars -1.5 (+140) Puck Line

New York Islanders at San Jose Sharks

Puck Line: Sharks -1.5 (+210) | Islanders +1.5 (-250)

Moneyline: Sharks -110 | Islanders -110

Goal Total 6: OVER -110 | UNDER -110

Game Details: 10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, CA.

New York Season To Date: 16-3-1 overall, second in Metropolitan Division

After a sluggish 1-3-0 season start, New York is on a record-setting 15-0-1 run. The Islanders won 10 in a row, then lost 4-3 in OT to Pittsburgh, and are back on a five-game winning streak. Heading into a three-game trip through California, New York has won six straight on the road. The Islanders’ last six contests were decided by one goal and they have been resilient while winning nine straight games after giving up the first goal.

San Jose Season To Date: 11-11-1 overall, sixth in Pacific Division

Wobbling through a 4-10-1 start, San Jose is 7-1-0 over their last eight matches. The lone loss was 5-2 at home to Edmonton on Tuesday. On the road, for just the second time over 10 games, the Sharks posted a 2-1 OT win in Las Vegas on Thursday. Bettors backing OVER are 5-2 in the Sharks’ last seven contests. Splitting the season series last year, New York won 4-0 at home and then lost 4-1 at the Shark Tank. Islanders should continue to roll.

Pick: Islanders -110 Moneyline

NHL Season Record: 0-0