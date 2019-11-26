Buffalo Bills vs. Dallas Cowboys Betting Preview

Buffalo visits Dallas for the second of three Thanksgiving Day contests. The Bills and Cowboys clash at 4:30 p.m. ET on Nov. 28, 2019, at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, TX. Dallas leads the NFC East while Buffalo owns top spot in the AFC Wild Card playoff race. This is a rare meeting of former Super Bowl rivals.

Spread: Cowboys -6.5 (-110) | Bills +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Cowboys (-300) | Bills (+250)

Total: OVER 45 (-110) | UNDER 45 (-110)

Bills’ Season to Date

Dominating Denver during a 20-3 win at home last week, Buffalo (8-3) remains two games behind New England in the AFC East. The Bills have a two-game lead on four teams with 6-5 records in the AFC Wild Card race. Buffalo begins a run of four contests against teams with a combined 31-13 record.

Bills’ Betting Record: ATS 7-3-1 | OVER/UNDER 3-8-0

Bills’ Leaders on Offense

QB Josh Allen: 2,360 pass yards with 15 TD and 8 INT

RB Devin Singletary: 613 total yards with 3 TD

WR John Brown: 856 receiving yards with 5 TD

TE: Dawson Knox: 290 receiving yards with 2 TD

Cowboys’ Season to Date

During a rain-soaked afternoon in New England, Dallas (6-5) couldn’t get its high-scoring offense in gear and lost 13-9 to the Patriots last week. The Cowboys offense failed to score a touchdown for the first time this season. Philadelphia lost to Seattle, so Dallas retained a one-game lead in the NFC East.

Cowboys’ Betting Record: ATS 7-4-0 | OVER/UNDER 7-4-0

Cowboys’ Leaders on Offense

QB Dak Prescott: 3,433 pass yards with 21 TD and 10 INT

RB Ezekiel Elliott: 1,179 total yards with 8 TD

WR Amari Cooper: 886 receiving yards with 7 TD

TE Jason Witten: 376 receiving yards with 2 TD

Bills vs. Cowboys Recent History – First Meeting Since 2015

Recent history is distant between these teams, as they have not met since Dallas lost 16-6 in Buffalo back in 2015. The Bills are making their first visit to AT&T Stadium since a 44-7 blowout loss in 2011. The Cowboys and Bills meet for just the 12th time, including Super Bowl 27 and 28 wins by Dallas.

Bills vs. Cowboys Final Thoughts and Pick

Of their eight wins, a 14-7 Week 5 defensive duel in Tennessee is the Bills’ lone victory against a team with a winning record. This is a litmus test for the Buffalo defense, as it has not faced an offense as explosive as the Cowboys. Rising rookie RB Devin Singletary, plus veteran Frank Gore, will need to be good for Buffalo to stand a chance here. Buffalo is 4-1 SU and 4-0-1 ATS on the road, though it hasn’t come against top competition.

In the nasty weather at Gillette Stadium, Dallas hung with the defending Super Bowl champion Patriots defensively. The offense was a different story, as Dallas made just two trips into the red zone and didn’t score either time. The Cowboys’ top-ranked pass offense faces the Bills third-ranked pass defense that has not been tested much. Dallas is 3-2 SU and ATS at home. Take the ‘Boys to win and cover.

Pick: Cowboys -6.5

Season Record: 14-26