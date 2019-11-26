New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons Betting Preview

Thanksgiving Day action closes with New Orleans visiting Atlanta for an NFC South Week 10 rematch. Mercedes-Benz Stadium, in Atlanta, GA, is the site of the Saints vs. Falcons showdown and kickoff is slated for 8:20 p.m. ET on Nov. 28. 2019. New Orleans clinches the NFC South title with a win.

Spread: Saints -6.5 (-110) | Falcons +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Saints (-310) | Falcons (+250)

Total: OVER 49 (-110) | UNDER 49 (-110)

Saints' Season to Date

Jumping out to a 14-0 early first-quarter lead, New Orleans hung on and kicked a last-second field goal to top Carolina 34-31 last week. The Saints were flagged 12 times, which cost them 123 yards, compared to just three penalties by the Panthers. New Orleans is 4-1 SU and ATS on the road this year.

Saints' Betting Record: ATS 7-4-0 | OVER/UNDER 6-5-0

New Orleans Saints Leaders on Offense

QB Drew Brees: 1,607 pass yards with 11 TD and 4 INT

RB Alvin Kamara: 947 total yards with 2 TD

WR Michael Thomas: 1,242 receiving yards with 6 TD

TE: Jared Cook: 374 receiving yards with 4 TD

Falcons' Season To Date

Impressive during back-to-back road wins over New Orleans and Carolina by a combined 55-12 margin, Atlanta was buried 35-22 at home by the Buccaneers last week. The loss drops the Falcons to 1-4 SU and 2-3 ATS at home. The Saints looking to clinch a title, plus seeking revenge, is not good for Atlanta.

Falcons' Betting Record: ATS 4-7-0 | OVER/UNDER 4-7-0

Falcons' Leaders on Offense

QB Matt Ryan: 2,934 pass yards with 18 TD and 10 INT

*RB Brian Hill: 190 total yards with 2 TD

WR Julio Jones: 882 receiving yards with 4 TD

*TE: Jaeden Graham: 108 receiving yards with 0 TD

* Starters Devonta Freeman and Austin Hooper are both questionable

Saints vs Falcons Recent History – New Orleans Seeks Revenge

As the biggest outright loss by a favorite this season, New Orleans fell 26-9 to Atlanta as 14-point chalk in Week 10. Drew Brees and Co. didn’t score on offense as three Wil Lutz field goals accounted for the Saints’ scoring. Last season when these two foes played, New Orleans won and covered both, 31-17 at home and 43-37 in Atlanta last season.

Saints vs. Falcons Final Thoughts and Pick

While a win is a win, New Orleans got past Carolina in part due to a 28-yard missed field goal by the Panthers at the two-minute warning. The Saints then marched 65 yards, over 11 plays, and Lutz kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired. During the Falcons’ loss, QB Matt Ryan managed 271 pass yards with one interception, zero touchdowns and was sacked six times. The ground game was even worse with just 57 yards.

After being been flagged 33 times over its last three games, New Orleans needs to work on limiting penalties. The Falcons defense falling flat against Jameis Winston, plus Matt Ryan not taking advantage of the Bucs’ terrible pass defense, are concerns for the Falcons. Back the Saints to win and cover.

Pick: Saints -6.5

Season Record: 14-26