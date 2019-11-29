I’m so happy to have the NBA back after a night off for Thanksgiving. I hope everyone enjoyed their holiday, now let's make some money on this big 12-game NBA slate. Most of the day's action starts at 7 p.m. EST, but there is a noon tip in Brooklyn where the Nets will host Celtics. The last game of the night happens at the Staples Center where the Lakers host the Wizards, a game that also has the highest implied total of the evening at 235.

Boston Celtics at Brooklyn Nets: Nets +4.5

The Nets only have one loss in their last five outings, but that loss was in their last game vs. the Celtics. Well today, the Nets get a chance to get revenge for that loss in a matinee at the Barclays Center. Kyrie Irving will not suit up for the Nets, as Irving is nursing a shoulder injury and taking some personal time. The Celtics are a very impressive 10-5-2 against the spread this season, as they have played well at home and on the road. Kemba Walker has been the perfect fit for this team.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Brooklyn got off to a slow start, but has been playing better basketball as of late. The Nets are starting to pick it up on defense, notice how their totals have gone down recently. This game opened up with the Celtics as 3.5-point road favorites, it has since been bet up to 4.5 points. The Celtics are a very public team, and because of the noon start, this is a very heavily bet game. With eight out of 10 tickets backing Boston, this is a classic fade the public spot. The Celtics have been good against the number this year, but they struggle as short road favorites.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

New Orleans Pelicans at Oklahoma City Thunder: Thunder -4

A pair of six-win teams square off in Oklahoma City tonight. The Pelicans, who have performed well at times this season, are currently on a three-game losing streak. The Pelicans' biggest problem has been their defense, which gets even worse when they play on the road, as opponents average 123 points a game vs. the Pelicans. The Thunder, on the other hand, have played their best basketball at home—five of their six wins have come in Oklahoma City. The Thunder opened as 4-point favorites, the public has a slight lean toward the Pelicans, but sharp money is favoring the Thunder. Oklahoma City is 3-1 against the spread in its last four home games. I will lay the points with OKC.

Season Record: 23-30