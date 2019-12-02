We have a six-game slate to start our NBA wagering week. Utah and Philadelphia play in the only matchup of projected playoff teams, that game will be in Philadelphia. The rest of the slate doesn't feature any good games. I have a pair of best bets for the evening, but I also see value in the Knicks catching 16.5 points tonight in Milwaukee. The Knicks are .500 against the spread and they are 5-4 ATS on the road. The Bucks have a tendency to cover big spreads and can easily drill the Knicks tonight, but New York also tends to hang around, I have lost too many bets on the Knicks, but if you have the guts, take the Knicks at +16.5 and also take the Bucks to lay the points in the first half at -9 or lower.

Indiana Pacers at Memphis Grizzlies: Pacers -9.5

The Pacers had a tough road lost loss Saturday night in Philadelphia, which was their first loss in their past six games. The Pacers did cover the spread in that game, as a matter of fact, they have covered the number in three of their last four games. The Grizzlies are coming off a big road win vs. the Timberwolves, that win was Memphis’s only victory in its last seven. These teams are going in different directions, but this number doesn't reflect that. Due to the Pacers’ loss and the Grizzlies victory, Indiana is being undervalued tonight.

This game opened with Indiana as a 10-point road favorite, but has been bet down to the Pacers as 9.5-point favorites. I had this game handicapped at Pacers -10 and that was generous considering the Grizzlies will be without rookie of the year frontrunner Ja Morant for a few weeks. Indiana is too good to trip up in this spot and should lay the number easily.

Chicago Bulls at Sacramento Kings: Over 211.5 Points

The NBA night ends when the Bulls and Kings meet in Sacramento. There is not really much to check for in this game as far as a side is concerned, but the over seems interesting. Both teams play to the under, which may be the reason why this game opened up at 210. That number has since been bet up to 211.5—that increase in such a low-bet game means sharp bettors are hitting the over. In Sacramento home games, opponents are scoring 106 points per night. It will be a close sweat, but I think the over will come in.

Season Record: 27-30