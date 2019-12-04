Kansas City Chiefs vs. New England Patriots Betting Preview

AFC playoff contenders meet when New England hosts Kansas City at 4:25 p.m. ET on Dec. 8, 2019 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. The Patriots are showing signs of vulnerability, particularly on offense, while the Chiefs have rolled to a pair of impressive wins.

Spread: Patriots -3 (-110) | Chiefs +3 (-110)

Moneyline: Patriots (-160) | Chiefs (+140)

Total: OVER 48.5 (-110) | UNDER 48.5 (-110)

Chiefs’ Season to Date

Following a rough 2-4 stretch, Kansas City (8-4) has won two straight against the Chargers (24-17) and Raiders (40-9). A liability during most of the season to date, the Chiefs defense is finally giving the offense some support. Kansas City is 5-1 SU and 4-2 ATS on the road.

Chiefs’ Betting Record: ATS 7-5-0 | OVER/UNDER 7-5-0

Chiefs’ Leaders on Offense

QB Patrick Mahomes: 2,983 pass yards with 20 TD and 2 INT

RB LeSean McCoy: 587 total yards with 5 TD

WR Tyreek Hill: 598 receiving yards with 5 TD

TE Travis Kelce: 923 receiving yards with 4 TD

Patriots’ Season to Date

Fast out the gate with an 8-0 start, New England (10-2) appeared well on its way to an 11th straight AFC East title. However, a 3-0 recent run by Buffalo (9-3) has moved the Bills to within one game of the Patriots. New England is 5-0 SU and 3-2 ATS at Gillette Stadium this year.

Patriots’ Betting Record: ATS 7-5-0 | OVER/UNDER 4-8-0

Patriots’ Leaders on Offense

QB Tom Brady: 3,268 pass yards with 18 TD and 6 INT

RB Sony Michel: 719 total yards with 6 TD

WR Julian Edelman: 915 receiving yards with 5 TD

TE Ben Watson: 147 receiving yards with 0 TD

Chiefs vs Patriots Recent History – 2019 AFC Championship Rematch

Kansas City and New England met twice last season. The Patriots won 43-40 in Week 6 at home and then advanced to Super Bowl 53 with a 37-31 OT victory during the 2019 AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium. During the teams’ 2017 season opener, the Chiefs posted a 42-27 road win in Foxborough as 8-point underdogs.

Patriots vs. Chiefs Final Thoughts and Pick

Largely against teams with losing records, New England won its first eight games by a 250-61 margin. Since then, the offense has bogged down during a 2-2 run as the Patriots have averaged 18 PPG. While it’s rarely wise to count out Tom Brady, the GOAT has looked ordinary while working with a patchwork offense. That has put pressure on the Pats defense, which struggled in two of the past four games.

Kansas City is closing in on a playoff berth, as a win plus an Oakland loss will earn the Chiefs a fourth straight AFC West title. While not quite the same during three games since returning from a knee injury, Patrick Mahomes has played well against the Patriots. In the two meetings last season, Mahomes put up 647 pass yards with seven TD and just one INT. Take Kansas City to upset New England.

Pick: Chiefs +140 ML

Season Record: 17-31