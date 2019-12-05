Dallas Cowboys at Chicago Bears— Thursday, December 5 at 8:20 p.m. EST

Moneyline: DAL: (-155) | CHI: (+135)

Spread: DAL: -3 (-110) | CHI: +3 (-110)

Total: 42.5 – Over: (-110) | Under: 42.5 (-110)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages: DAL: 71% | CHI: 29%

The sharps got the best of the sportsbooks after going 3-0 ATS in the NFL on Thanksgiving and then following it up with a 3-0 ATS Saturday in NCAA football. The information from Vegas, shared here only at Sports Illustrated, is now on an 8-0 ATS run on football plays over the last three weeks.

The line for Thursday night has not moved from its opening of -3 despite strong public support in favor of the Cowboys. According to the "Whispers" out in Vegas, the sharps are laying the points and backing a desperate Cowboys team that needs a win to take a stranglehold on the NFC East.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Dallas (6-6 SU, 7-5 ATS), who is 4-2 ATS in its last six games, will be looking to stop its two-game losing streak. Chicago (6-6 SU, 4-7 ATS) will be hoping to win for the fourth time in its last five games. The sharps were once again ahead of the books betting the Bears late Monday night, prior to the announcement that Lions QB Jeff Driskel would miss the Thanksgiving game. By wagering early, the sharps backed a line of Bears -3.5 as opposed to the closing line of -5.5. That made all the difference in the world as the final score was Bears 24-20 over the Lions.

On the offensive side for Chicago, fantasy owners will want to get RBs Tarik Cohen and David Montgomery as well as WR Allen Robinson into their starting lineups. Cohen had his streak of double-digit PPR fantasy performances snapped on Thanksgiving, however he still has a consecutive streak of four-plus receptions in four straight games. Robinson comes in red-hot off his best games of the season where he has posted 22-plus PPR fantasy points in back-to-back contests. Fantasy owners may also want to employ slot WR Anthony Miller, who has six-plus receptions in three straight games. With that kind of volume, he is easily worthy of flex consideration in playoff lineups.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

On the Dallas side, fantasy owners will be starting QB Dak Prescott, RB Ezekiel Elliott and WRs Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup. Prescott has carried fantasy teams all season and has shown no signs of slowing down, throwing for multiple touchdowns in four of his last five games while averaging 333 passing yards per game over that span. Owners will lean heavily on fantasy stud RB Ezekiel Elliott, who has posted 13.9-plus PPR fantasy points in every game this season with five 20-plus point efforts sprinkled in. Cooper gave fantasy owners a huge scare after taking a big hit on his knee on Thanksgiving against Buffalo. Thankfully he escaped injury and will now be looked upon to continue his monster production, where he generated an average of 16.3 PPR points over his last eight games. Gallup, who has a solid PPR floor, should post better than modest numbers against a Bears secondary that has allowed pedestrian quarterbacks Daniel Jones and David Blough to throw multiple touchdown passes in recent weeks.

The sharps like the short road favorite here and are betting that the Cowboys will get coach Jason Garrett off the hot seat for one more week.

The Play: Dallas -3

Season Record: 5-4

Trends: