NFC West rivals meet when Seattle travels to Los Angeles for the Sunday Night Football prime-time game. The Seahawks and Rams clash at 8:20 p.m. ET on Dec. 8, 2019 at L.A. Memorial Coliseum in California. This is one of several NFL Week 14 contests with major playoff implications.

Spread: Seahawks PK | Rams PK

Moneyline: Seahawks (-110) | Rams (-110)

Total: OVER 47 (-110) | UNDER 47 (-110)

Seahawks’ Season to Date

Moving a tiebreaker past San Francisco into first place in the NFC West, Seattle (10-2) staved off a late charge by Minnesota and posted a 37-30 MNF win last week. The Seahawks are also a tiebreaker behind New Orleans for top spot overall in the NFC. Seattle is 6-0 SU and 5-1 ATS over six road games.

Seahawks’ Betting Record: ATS 7-5-0 | OVER/UNDER 7-5-0

Seahawks’ Leaders on Offense

QB Russell Wilson: 3,177 pass yards with 26 TD and 4 INT

RB Chris Carson: 1,208 total yards with 7 TD

WR Tyler Lockett: 831 receiving yards with 6 TD

TE Jacob Hollister: 203 receiving yards with 3 TD

Rams’ Season to Date

Los Angeles kept its playoff hopes alive by crushing the Cardinals 34-7 in Arizona last week. After Minnesota lost in Seattle, the Rams (7-4) moved to within one game of the Vikings in the race for the final NFC Wild Card berth.

Los Angeles is 3-3 SU and ATS at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum this season.

Rams’ Betting Record: ATS 8-4-0 | OVER/UNDER 4-8-0

Rams’ Leaders on Offense

QB Jared Goff: 3,419 pass yards with 13 TD and 12 INT

RB Todd Gurley: 776 total yards with 9 TD

WR Cooper Kupp: 945 receiving yards with 6 TD

*TE Tyler Higbee: 319 receiving yards with 2 TD

* Starting TE Gerald Everett (knee) is questionable

Rams vs. Seahawks Recent History - Lots of Close Contests

Wrapping up its season series, Seattle looks to sweep Los Angeles after the Seahawks posted a 30-29 win at home in Week 5. Normally reliable, Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein missed a 44-yard field goal with 15 seconds left on the clock. The Rams swept the Seahawks last year winning 33-31 in Seattle and 36-31 at home.

Seahawks vs. Rams Final Thoughts and Pick

Although this is a huge game for both teams, it is more important to the Rams. With Seattle and San Francisco sitting at 10-2, Los Angeles is a longshot to win the NFC West title. It also looks like either the Seahawks or 49ers will earn one of the two NFC Wild Card berths. That leaves the No. 6 seed as the Rams’ only viable path to the playoffs. Los Angeles visits Dallas and San Francisco after this contest.

Seattle can take over the top spot in the NFC with a win and a New Orleans loss to San Francisco. A Seahawks loss and a win by the 49ers would push Seattle down to fifth place in the NFC playoff standings. With the Week 13 MNF victory, Seattle moved to 29-5-1 in prime-time games since head coach Pete Carroll arrived in 2010. That includes wins over the Rams, 49ers, Eagles and Vikings this season.

Los Angeles pounding the Cardinals isn’t exactly a signature win. Arizona is last in yards allowed (426.3) and second to last in giving up 29.3 points per game on defense. Prior to that, the Rams were bashed 45-6 by Baltimore at home. Fading Seattle in prime-time games is akin to burning money.

Pick: Seahawks -110 ML

Season Record: 17-32