After a couple weeks off, we have fights once again, with UFC on ESPN 7 going down Saturday from Washington, D.C. The majority of the focus this week is on the boys on the poster, as Alistair Overeem (45-17) takes on rising star Jairzinho Rozenstruik (9-0), which are two massive heavyweights with brutal finishing power, both looking to make a statement, and take that next step closer to the title picture. The ladies in the co-main will bring it too, as Marina Rodriguez (13-0-1) and Cynthia Calvillo (8-1) are both inside the top 10, and will look to impress and make a move closer to title talk themselves.

Twelve fights in total, all on ESPN+ (prelims) and ESPN for the main card. Let’s get to it.

SATURDAY 12/7/19 at 5:45 PM ET

BROADCAST: ESPN - PRELIMS: ESPN+

VENUE: Capital One Arena

LOCATION: Washington D.C.

MATCHES: 12

THE CARD:

HEAVYWEIGHT 265LBS

#6 ALISTAIR OVEREEM 45-17 (-120) vs #14 JAIRZINHO ROZENSTRUIK 9-0 (+100)

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT 115LBS

#9 MARINA RODRIGUEZ 12-0-1 (-130) vs #10 CYNTHIA CALVILLO 8-1 (+110)

HEAVYWEIGHT 265LBS

STEFAN STRUVE 29-11 (+120) vs BEN ROTHWELL 36-12 (-140)

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT 135 LBS

#5 ASPEN LADD 8-1 (-150) vs #7 YANA KUNITSKAYA 12-4 (+130)

BANTAMWEIGHT 135LBS

#9 CODY STAMANN 18-2 (+170) vs #13 SONG YADONG 15-4 (-200)

BANTAMWEIGHT 135LBS

#10 ROB FONT 16-4 ( -140) vs RICKY SIMON 15-2 (+120)

WELTERWEIGHT 170 LBS

THIAGO ALVES 23-14 (+225) vs TIM MEANS 28-11-1 (-265)

FEATHERWEIGHT 145 LBS

JACOB KILBURN 8-2 (+275) vs BILLY QUARANTILLO 12-2 (-335)

FEATHERWEIGHT 145LBS

BRYCE MITCHELL 11-0 (+105) vs MATT SAYLES 8-2 (-125)

LIGHTWEIGHT 155LBS

MATT WIMAN 16-8 (+270) vs JOE SOLECKI 8-2 (-330)

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT 115

VIRNA JANDIROBA 14-1 (-275) vs MALLORY MARTIN 6-2 (+235)

MIDDLEWEIGHT 185LBS

MAKHMUD MURADOV 23-6 (-420) vs TREVOR SMITH 15-9 (+335)

Reem is back, taking on a big prospect in Jairzinho Rozenstruik, who’s taking this one on short notice, replacing Walt Harris, who unfortunately lost his stepdaughter just weeks ago. Overeem is riding a two-fight win streak, and will need to leverage some ground game, and avoid the power from Rozenstruik if he wants to survive this one, unlike eight of Rozenstruik’s nine opponents have been able to do—including Andrei Arlovski, who lost in 29 seconds via KO just last month. Overeem has a ton of experience on this guy and will look to keep range and control the distance, while shooting in to get this one down to the mat, landing some ground and pound, or simply controlling Rozenstruik scoring points with the judges. Rozenstruik, on the other hand, can turn your lights out at any point, and will do the same to Overeem, if he’s able to either suck him in to the stand-up scrap or catch him with an inside shot while Overeem closes. Rozenstruik has some more to prove to me, and if he gets it done Saturday night, he’ll have my attention, but for now, I’m sticking with the #6 in the world to eventually get top control and snag the win.

PREDICTION: ALISTAIR OVEREEM -105

#5 ASPEN LADD 8-1 (-150) vs #7 YANA KUNITSKAYA 12-4 (+130)

Ladd will be the more technical on the feet yet short on the reach, while Kunitskaya will be unorthodox and looking land the bigger shots, with less technique. Kunitskaya has a decent clinch and can control the fight at times as we’ve seen, but Ladd has proven toughness, and I just see her able to tie her up and control some spots on the mat on her way to a decision.

PREDICTION: ASPEN LADD -150 (Lean DEC +200)

MATT WIMAN 16-8 (+270) vs JOE SOLECKI 8-2 (-330)

The vet, Matt Wiman is back (again), taking on Joe Solecki making his UFC debut in a strange matchup, yet one I believe oddsmakers have correct. Solecki fought on Dana White’s Contenders Series, where he cruised to victory inside of one round against James Wallace back in July. Solecki is a very talented Jiu Jitsu practitioner, and has finished seven of his eight victories in his young career. Solecki is one of the new breed guys, who’s grown up in the gym, and has some slick ground game, yet holds his chin out there at times, which really is the only risk here. Wiman, who’s had his moments over the years, is definitely on the downhill slope of his career (again) and has only fought once in the last five years, where he got worked over pretty easily by Luis Pena in his return fight back in June. Not sure why Wiman is jumping back in there, unless is a contract fill, even with Solecki being so green at this level.

PREDICTION: JOE SOLECKI -260 (Lean ITD +160)

**Also played Marina Rodriguez at -130 over Cynthia Calvillo

ALISTAIR OVEREEM defeats JAIRZINHO ROZENSTRUIK

MARINA RODRIGUEZ defeats CYNTHIA CALVILLO

BEN ROTHWELL defeats STEFAN STRUVE

ASPEN LADD defeats YANA KUNITSKAYA

SONG YADONG defeats CODY STAMANN

ROB FONT defeats RICKY SIMON

TIM MEANS defeats THIAGO ALVES

BILLY QUARANTILLO defeats JACOB KILBURN

BRYCE MITCHELL upsets MATT SAYLES

JOE SOLECKI defeats MATT WIMAN

VIRNA JANDIROBA defeats MALLORY MARTIN

MAKHMUD MURADOV defeats TREVOR SMITH

