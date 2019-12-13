NCAA Saturday 12/14/2019

The sharp "Whispers" out here in Vegas are on a blistering 11-2 ATS run over the last 13 NFL and NCAA games shared here only at Sports Illustrated. This weekend, they turn their focus to one of the most storied rivalries in all of sports. The Army vs. Navy game, also known as America’s game, features the Army Black Knights of the United States Military Academy against the Navy Midshipmen of the United States Naval Academy.

Moneyline: ARMY: (+350) | NAVY: (-450)

Spread: ARMY: +10.5 (-110) | NAVY: -10.5 (-110)

Total: 40.5 – Over: (-110) | Under: 40.5 (-110)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages: ARMY: 47% | NAVY: 53%

Army (5-7 SU, 5-7 ATS); Navy (9-2 SU, 8-3 ATS)

The sharps are getting involved in the 120th meeting of the historic matchup at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania where rain and wind is in the forecast. After earning 14 consecutive victories from 2002-2015, Navy will look to reclaim the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy after losing the last three matchups to Army. Navy leads the all-time series 60-52-7, with the last five meetings being decided by seven points or less.

Navy (9-2) enters the contest ranked No. 23 in the College Football Playoff rankings, winners of seven of its last eight games, and going 6-2 ATS over that span. On the other side of the ball, Army comes losers of six of its last eight games, while going 3-5 ATS over that stretch. Navy’s only two losses this season came at the hands of two ranked teams (Notre Dame and Memphis) that are both headed to bowl games.

The sharps are betting that a motivated Navy squad will end the losing streak to Army behind the strong play of QB Malcolm Perry. Lay the number and back the Midshipmen in an expected low-scoring game, due to the expected inclement weather, that has seen the total drop from 44 all the way down to its current 40.5. Pay the extra ten cents and buy the hook, taking the spread down to the prime number of minus-ten.

Army is 4-0-1 ATS in its last 5 meetings with Navy

The underdog is 4-0-1 ATS in the last 5 meetings between the academies

The under is 14-2 in the last 16 meetings in this historic matchup

Navy is 5-0 ATS vs. a team with a losing record

Navy is 7-1 ATS in its last 8 games as a favorite

Navy is 11-3-1 ATS in its last 15 games overall

Army is 1-4 ATS vs. a team with a winning record

The Play: Navy -10 (-120)

Season Record: 13-18