NBA betting boards show an eight-game slate of hoops action on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. San Antonio vs. Phoenix, Brooklyn at Toronto and Oklahoma at Denver are the focus of our previews and predictions. Check out the NBA best bets below.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Phoenix Suns

Spread: Suns -2.5 (-110) | Spurs +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Suns -145 | Spurs +125

Game Details: 5:00 p.m. ET - Arena Ciudad de Mexico, Mexico City, MX

San Antonio Overall: 9-15 SU | 6-18 ATS | Third Southwest Division

San Antonio and Phoenix meet in Mexico City on Saturday night as part of the NBA Global Games. Following a five-day break, the Spurs lost 117-109 in OT to the Cavaliers at home on Thursday. Except for two quality wins recently over the Clippers (107-97) and Rockets (135-133 OT), San Antonio is a struggling squad. The Spurs have lost and failed to cover in 12 of the last 16 contests.

Phoenix Overall: 11-13 SU | 14-10 ATS | Third Pacific Division

Alternating losses and wins over the past seven games, Phoenix lost its most recent contest 115-108 at home to Memphis on Wednesday. After posting an 87-241 record during the last four seasons, the Suns currently own the final Western Conference playoff position. Phoenix is scoring 115.4 PPG on offense and allowing 114 PPG on defense. The Suns have rewarded spread bettors recently, as they are 4-2 ATS over the last six games.

Spurs vs. Suns Final Thoughts and Prediction

Phoenix and San Antonio play the first of three meetings this season. The Spurs are 8-2 SU and 6-4 ATS over the last 10 games versus the Suns. San Antonio went 3-1 SU and 2-2 ATS during four contests last season. Considering the Suns are playing better this year, and the Spurs have regressed, those numbers are slightly skewed. Evenly matched on paper, bet on Phoenix to win in Mexico.

Pick: Phoenix Suns -2.5

Brooklyn Nets at Toronto Raptors

Spread: Raptors -7.5 (-110) | Nets +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Raptors -320 | Nets +260

Total Points: 219.5 O/U (-110)

Game Details: 7:30 p.m. ET - Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON, CA

Brooklyn Overall: 13-11 SU | 13-11 ATS | Fourth Atlantic Division

Rebounding, from a rough 5-8 season start, Brooklyn is 8-3 over the last 11 games. The winning run is impressive considering its top scorer Kyrie Irving has missed all of those matches with a shoulder injury. Brooklyn is 5-1 SU and 4-2 ATS over the last six road games. The Nets last played on Wednesday and lost 113-108 at home to Charlotte.

Toronto Overall: 16-8 SU | 13-11 ATS | Third Atlantic Division

Following an impressive 7-0 SU run, the defending champs have stumbled during a recent 1-4 slide. The Raptors lost 112-92 at home to the Clippers in their last game on Wednesday. Following a 9-0 SU and 8-1 ATS season opening run at home, the Raptors lost and failed to cover versus Los Angeles, Houston and Miami.

Nets vs Raptors Final Thoughts and Prediction

Playing the first of four games this season, Toronto is 9-1 SU and 6-4 ATS during the last 10 meetings with Brooklyn. The Raptors lost the first game last year, 106-105 in Brooklyn, prior to winning the next three. Toronto is 8-0 SU and 4-4 ATS during its last eight games at home versus the Nets. The ATS price is high for a battle between division foes.

Pick: Brooklyn Nets +7.5

Oklahoma City Thunder at Denver Nuggets

Spread: Nuggets-6.5 (-110) | Thunder +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Nuggets -280 | Thunder +230

Total Points: 205 O/U (-110)

Details: 9:00 p.m. ET - Pepsi Center, Denver, CO

Oklahoma City Overall: 11-13 SU | 16-8 ATS | Third Northwest Division

Righting the ship somewhat following a 6-11 start, Oklahoma City has won five of its last seven games. Playing a fourth straight game on the road, the Thunder lost a close contest 94-93 in Sacramento on Wednesday. Prior to that, OKC won 104-90 in Utah and 108-96 in Portland as road dogs. Overall, Oklahoma City is 4-8 SU and 8-4 ATS on the road.

Denver Overall: 15-8 SU 11-11-1 ATS | First Northwest Division

Strong out of the starting gate with a solid 13-3 record, Denver has stumbled some during a 2-5 recent slide. Four of those losses were on the road. Playing the first of five at the Pepsi Center, the Nuggets posted a 114-99 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday. That victory moved Denver to 9-3 SU and 6-6 ATS as hosts this season.

Thunder vs. Nuggets Final Thoughts and Prediction

Denver is 8-1 SU and 9-0 ATS over the last nine meetings. The Nuggets swept the four-game series last season, winning and covering all four contests. The Nuggets (106.2) and Thunder (107.8) average similar numbers on offense. Denver (101.6) sits first overall on defense while Oklahoma City (107.2) ranks 10th. Lay the line and back Denver.

Pick: Nuggets -6.5