With playoff hopes still alive, for both teams, Dallas hosts Los Angeles at 4:25 p.m. ET, on Dec. 15, 2019, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. The Cowboys are a tiebreaker ahead of Philadelphia in the NFC East while the Rams aim to stay in the NFC Wild Card race.

Spread: Rams -1 (-115) | Cowboys +1 (-105)

Moneyline: Rams (-125) | Cowboys (+105)

Game Total: OVER 49 (-110) | UNDER 49 (-110)

Rams’ Season to Date

Impressive at home, Los Angeles (8-5) stifled Seattle and the Rams posted a 28-12 Week 14 SNF win over the Seahawks. Since starting with a 3-3 record, the Rams have won five of seven contests. After a 45-6 beat down by Baltimore, the Rams offense has piled up 1,004 total yards and seven touchdowns during two wins. Los Angeles is 4-2 SU and 5-1 ATS on the road.

Rams’ Betting Record: ATS 9-4-0 | OVER/UNDER 4-9-0

Rams’ Leaders on Offense

QB Jared Goff: 3,712 pass yards with 15 TD and 14 INT

RB Todd Gurley: 889 total yards with 10 TD

WR Cooper Kupp: 990 receiving yards with 7 TD

TE Tyler Higbee: 435 receiving yards with 2 TD

Cowboys’ Season to Date

Dallas (6-7) his struggling as the ‘Boys have lost four of the last five games. Except from a 35-27 win over Detroit, the Cowboys were flat on offense during losses to the Vikings, Patriots, Bills and Bears by a 98-72 combined count. While Philadelphia is up next, due to the current losing run, Dallas needs to focus on this contest. The Cowboys are even at 3-3 SU and ATS during home games.

Cowboys’ Betting Record: ATS 7-6-0 | OVER/UNDER 8-5-0

Cowboys’ Leaders on Offense

QB Dak Prescott: 4,122 pass yards with 24 TD and 11 INT

RB Ezekiel Elliott: 1,409 total yards with 10 TD

WR Amari Cooper: 1,054 receiving yards with 8 TD

TE Jason Witten: 455 receiving yards with 3 TD

Cowboys vs. Rams Recent History – 2019 Playoff Rematch

This is a rematch of the Cowboys versus Rams 2019 NFC Divisional playoff game. Los Angeles went up 23-7 in that contest, prior to fending off a late charge by Dallas, and posted a 30-22 win. The Rams racked up 273 rushing yards and three touchdowns but don’t have a comparable backfield this season. Los Angeles won the last regular-season meeting 35-30 back in 2017.

Dallas vs. Los Angeles Final Thoughts and Pick

Backing Dallas is difficult when one considers the Cowboys have not defeated a team with a winning mark yet this season. Dallas posted its six wins against teams that currently have a 17-47 combined record. Garbage time points have masked the Cowboys' last two losses. Dallas scored the last eight points in the loss to the Bills (26-15) and the final ten points in its 31-24 loss to the Bears.

Since acquiring CB Jalen Ramsey, the Rams pass defense has been rock solid. Apart from the Baltimore blowout, Los Angeles has allowed just four TD passes over the last six games. Doing its part, the Rams pass rush has generated 30 sacks over seven games. After Josh Allen and Mitchell Trubisky burned the Cowboys, Jared Goff and his talented receivers should enjoy similar success.

Pick: Rams -1